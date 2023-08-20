THE FAVORITE

1. Muskogee

Coach Travis Hill’s Roughers pulled off the state’s biggest turnaround last year as they went 11-2 with a trip to the semifinals after going 2-8 in 2021. So after that big leap, excitement is very high in Muskogee going into this season. Last year, Stillwater won its first gold ball since 1967 and this year Muskogee looks to end its long drought that dates back to 1986.

The Roughers have 6AII’s most dynamic passing game with quarterback Jamarian Ficklin throwing to UNLV commit Kayden McGee and Ondraye Beasley. Muskogee will be improved on both the offensive and defensive lines.

THE CONTENDERS

2. Stillwater

The Pioneers had a storybook season in 2022 as they went 14-0 and became only the third school to win a 6AII gold ball. Stillwater has lost some big parts from last year’s team as head coach Tucker Barnard moved to Arkansas powerhouse Shiloh Christian, and quarterback Gage Gundy and 1,888-yard rusher Noah Roberts graduated. Longtime offensive coordinator Chad Cawood was promoted to head coach. Stillwater’s offense has major college talent, including receiver Heston Thompson and OSU tight end commit Josh Ford.

3. Choctaw

Coach Jake Corbin’s Yellowjackets have a realistic shot of reaching the state title game for the second year in a row. Wide receiver Juju Smith is a dynamic receiver who will catch passes from sophomore quarterback Landon Gatson. Will Smith, who has 11 major offers, is a dominating defensive end.

4. Edmond Deer Creek

Coach Wade Standley’s Antlers went 10-2 and reached the semifinals last year after being 2021’s big surprise when they advanced to the state title game for the first time since winning the gold ball in 2000. Grady Adamson was one of the state’s top sophomore QBs last year as he passed for 2,813 yards and 33 TDs.

5. B.T. Washington

The Hornets’ offense, coming off a 7-5 season, has exciting potential with running backs Kuhron Ross and Mykah Washington operating with a line that includes Darian Melendez and Koreon Williams. Players to watch on defense include lineman Dejuan Craven, linebacker Anthony Harris and DB Jordan Sells.

6. Sand Springs

“Just take next step” is coach Bobby Klinck’s goal for the Sandites, who lost to Choctaw in last year’s quarterfinals. The Sandites have playoff wins in six of their past nine seasons, but have not been to the championship game since 2015. Sophomore QB Easton Webb and senior running back Kenneth Page will have the benefit of an experienced offensive line.

7. Ponca City

Coach Scott Harmon’s Wildcats are coming off their first playoff since 1986 and most wins in a season since 2005. Tay Moore, a dual-threat QB, leads an offense with nine returning starters, including four linemen nd receiver Gavin Cunningham.

8. Bartlesville

The Bruins took a big step last year with a 36-30 victory at Lawton for their first playoff win since 2015.

9. Lawton

Coach Randy Breeze’s Wolverines went 7-4 last year, but suffered a first-round playoff exit. The offensive and defensive lines return most of their starters.

10. Putnam City

Judson Keefer returns as the Pirates’ starting quarterback. The Pirates went 4-7 and lost in a playoff opener to Sand Springs. Putnam City hasn’t win a playoff game since 2007.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 8: 5A NO. 1 MWC CARL ALBERT AT NO. 1 MUSKOGEE

A matchup of the presason favorites in their respective classes. Muskogee’s 35-28 win at 5A champion Carl Albert last year was a springboard for the Roughers’ turnaround.

SEPT. 22: NO. 6 SAND SPRINGS AT NO. 1 MUSKOGEE

This series has provided plenty of exciting games, including Muskogee’s 48-26 win last year and Sand Springs’ 48-34 victory in 2021.

OCT. 19: NO. 8 BARTLESVILLE AT NO. 6 SAND SPRINGS

Sand Springs outlasted Bartlesville 36-29 in overtime last year.

OCT. 27: NO. 5 B.T. WASHINGTON AT NO. 6 SAND SPRINGS

If the Sandites are going to take the next step, they will probably need a win over BTW, which won 34-14 last year.

NOV. 3: NO. 1 MUSKOGEE AT NO. 2 STILLWATER

A rematch of Stillwater’s 38-21 win last year when both team entered the regular-season finale with 9-0 records.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JAMARIAN FICKLIN

Muskogee, QB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

In 2022, connected on 156-of-243 passes for 2,803 yards and 38 TDs. Also rushed for 308 yards and six TDs. He has career passing totals of 5,157 yards and 60 TDs.

HESTON THOMPSON

Stillwater, WR, 5-11, 180, Sr.

In 2022, caught 78 passes for 1,008 yards and 17 TDs, including one in a 26-21 victory over Choctaw in the 6AII state final.

PJ WALLACE

Bartlesville, RB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Had 298 carries for 1,731 yards and scored 13 TDs for the Bruins last season.

BRODY YOUNGER

Tahlequah, QB, 6-2, 178, Sr.