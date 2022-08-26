Transfers shine for Redhawks in 57-10 rout of Westmoore

Shaker Reisig surveyed the field.

Union’s sophomore quarterback dotted between potential targets, looking from pylon to pylon before spotting his running back, DJ McKinney.

Reisig dumped the pass off to McKinney, who juked and deked his way from the 10-yard line to the goal-line. He made the difficult look easy.

“That one I knew was going to be a touchdown,” McKinney said. “As soon as they called the play, I knew Shaker was going to hit me from the start.”

It wasn’t the most important touchdown scored in Union’s 57-10 rout of Westmoore on Friday night — that honor belongs to Grayson Tempest’s 95-yard kickoff return or McKinney’s 56-yard rushing score — but the Reisig to McKinney TD was the most significant.

In Friday night’s season opener, the Redhawks (1-0) dominated with two talented newcomers, Jenks transfer Reisig and McKinney from Booker T. Washington. The two accounted for five of Union’s eight touchdowns.

“McKinney’s a baller,” Reisig said. “He’ll continue to do that, he’ll be great at the next level and it will be awesome.”

McKinney, the speedy 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, broke massive runs of 56 and 32, finishing the night with 115 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. His receiving touchdown from Reisig was McKinney’s fourth score of the night.

“It’s something I’m used to doing,” said McKinney on his performance. “Like everyone says, a big debut and all I know is perform.”

Reisig’s other touchdown pass came on a 31-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jino Boyd, who led the Redhawks in receiving yards with 102. It was a quietly efficient night for Reisig’s Union debut. He finished with only five incompletions, most of which we’re overthrows on deep balls.

“We’ve got great chemistry now,” said Reisig about Boyd’s catch. “We worked on it all summer. He and I will be good together.”

Reisig’s only major mistake came on the second play of the game, when he was tripped up by Westmoore (0-1) linebacker Quest Morris, and fumbled the ball deep in Union territory.

The turnover led to the Jaguars scoring a field goal for an early lead; a lead that only lasted 14 seconds after Union senior Grayson Tempest returned a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown.

After Union safety Isaac Covington blocked the Jaguars punt on the goal-line a drive later, Tempest also scored another touchdown on a 1-yard jet sweep.

After that, it became the Reisig and McKinney show.

The pace would slow entering the second half, with each team scoring a touchdown in the third quarter and the fourth quarter going scoreless.

The Union win marks the 200th career win for Union head coach Kirk Fridrich, who was presented a commemorative ball afterward.

“That’s a big moment,” said senior linebacker Bryce Ashlock, who led the Redhawks with six tackles. “200 wins and 53 losses? That’s pretty good.”

UNION 57, WESTMOORE 10

Westmoore;3;0;7;0;–;10

Union;36;14;7;0;–;57

WM—Jacob Wehba 24 field goal

UN – Grayson Tempest 95 kickoff return (Isaiah Forbes kick)

UN – Tempest 1 run (Forbes kick)

UN – Lane Wood 6 run (JT Fridrich run)

UN – Deon McKinney 56 run (Forbes kick)

UN – McKinney 16 run (Forbes kick)

UN – McKinney 13 pass from Shaker Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN – Jino Boyd 31 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN – McKinney 32 run (Forbes kick)

WM – Devin MacDonald 2 pass from Jake Blice (Wehba kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – UN 16, WM 9; Rushes-Yards – UN 25-172, WM 31-33; Comp-Att-Int – UN 13-20-0, WM 18-33-1. Passing Yards – UN 182, WM 180. Fumbles-Lost UN 1-1, WM 0-0. Penalty Yards – UN 5-48, WM 13-88. Total Yards – UN 354, WM 213. Punts-Avg. – UN 0-0.0, WM 7-26.0