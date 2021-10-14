Top-ranked Holland Hall takes down Berryhill to extend winning streak

Holland Hall’s Class 3A No. 1 Dutch saw one football streak go by the wayside Thursday but extended another.
Senior kicker Magnus Lepak missed his first field goal attempt of the season after hitting 11 in a row. He was wide left from 44 yards in the second quarter.
But 3A's defending state champs extended their winning streak to 19 over two seasons with a 37-12 win over No. 5 Berryhill before about 2,500 spectators in Berryhill Stadium.
Holland Hall sophomore quarterback Kordell Gouldsby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Roush and ran for another score as the Dutch improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 34A-3, taking sole possession of first place.
Berryhill (5-2, 3-1) played the Dutch on even terms well into the second quarter, but couldn’t overcome four turnovers, two of which led to Holland Hall touchdowns and a 20-6 halftime lead.
Gouldsby picked his way through the middle and went 23 yards for a score to cap Holland Hall’s first possession of the third quarter. Later, he connected on a 35-yard strike to Roush down the right, putting the game out of reach at 34-6.
He finished 9-for-18 for 116 yards through the air and carried 12 times for 69 yards. Roush, who caught a 10-yard TD pass in the second quarter, finished with five receptions for 81 yards.
“Gouldsby played a good game. He missed a few passes, but overall, I thought he handled himself really well,” Dutch coach Tag Gross said. “He threw a a great ball to Roush on a hitch-and-go (pattern).”
Gross had respect for the Chiefs, who moved the ball effectively at times and played good defense. Holland Hall’s point total matched its second-lowest of the season.
“This was a challenge and I thought our kids responded,” Gross said. “Their line is good and their offense is one we don’t see a whole lot, where (the quarterback gets) under center and they just pound the ball.”
Berryhill started the game by driving 53 yards and reeling off four first downs, but Holland Hall held at the 20 and the Chiefs’ Aiden Horner missed a field goal try from 38 yards out, just wide to the left.
Roush, Jalen Thompson and Tre Carter intercepted passes for the Dutchmen. The one by Thompson was one of the key plays in the game.
Holland Hall’s lead was only 13-6 late in the second quarter and Berryhill faced third-and-long when Thompson picked off Jaxon Watie’s pass and returned it 14 yards to the 20.
Gouldsby’s 13-yard pass to Hunt Heldebrand was good for a first down at the Berryhill 7 and after taking a 3-yard loss, Gouldsby threw to Roush to make it 20-6.
Holland Hall’s first score came after a Berryhill fumble at midfield. Zane Woodham’s 11-yard run and a facemask penalty put the Dutch at the Chiefs’ 13 and Gouldsby threw 11 yards to Heldebrand, setting Zane Woodham’s first of two rushing scores from 2 yards out.
Ethan Stites’ 45-yard run got Berryhill even, but the Dutch went ahead to stay with a 51-yard drive, capped by Woodham’s 1-yard TD run.
On the second-quarter field goal miss, Lepak said he felt pressure coming from the right side and must have just yanked it back to the left.
But the night wasn’t over for him. He nailed a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter, giving him at least one field goal in seven consecutive games.
“I thought I was gonna come out and nail that first one, but I couldn’t do anything about it,” he said. “All I could do was make the next one, and I did that.”
HOLLAND HALL 37, BERRYHILL 12
Holland Hall;6;14;14;3;--;37
Berryhill;0;6;0;6;--;12
First Quarter
H: Zane Woodham 2 run (kick blocked), 0:43
Second Quarter
B: Ethan Stites 45 run (kick failed), 11:39
H: Woodham 1 run (Magnus Lepak kick), 5:50
H: Ethan Roush 10 pass from Kordell Roush (Lepak kick), 3:22
Third Quarter
H: Gouldsby 23 run (Lepak kick), 9:57
H: Roush 35 pass from Gouldsby (Lepak kick), 0:09
Fourth Quarter
H: FG, Lepak 41, 6:35
B: Ethan Moton 9 pass from Hunter Waits (kick failed), 2:04
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: HH 14, BH 13; Rushes-yards: HH 33-178, BH 38-163; Passing yards: HH 116, BH 26; Passing: HH 9-18-0, BH 4-12-3; Punts: HH 3-40; BH 5-32.2; Fumbles-lost: HH 1-1, BH 2-1; Penalties-yards: HH 8-70; BH 4-40.