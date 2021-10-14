Top-ranked Holland Hall takes down Berryhill to extend winning streak

Holland Hall’s Class 3A No. 1 Dutch saw one football streak go by the wayside Thursday but extended another.

Senior kicker Magnus Lepak missed his first field goal attempt of the season after hitting 11 in a row. He was wide left from 44 yards in the second quarter.

But 3A's defending state champs extended their winning streak to 19 over two seasons with a 37-12 win over No. 5 Berryhill before about 2,500 spectators in Berryhill Stadium.

Holland Hall sophomore quarterback Kordell Gouldsby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Roush and ran for another score as the Dutch improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 34A-3, taking sole possession of first place.

Berryhill (5-2, 3-1) played the Dutch on even terms well into the second quarter, but couldn’t overcome four turnovers, two of which led to Holland Hall touchdowns and a 20-6 halftime lead.

Gouldsby picked his way through the middle and went 23 yards for a score to cap Holland Hall’s first possession of the third quarter. Later, he connected on a 35-yard strike to Roush down the right, putting the game out of reach at 34-6.