Bixby’s Brody Duffel and Collinsville’s Colten Christian are the area’s top two senior offensive lineman, and they both have the same pro football role model — Washington’s Trent Williams.

So why do they admire the former OU Sooner besides his 10 Pro Bowl appearances?

“He’s an absolute dog, best tackle I’ve seen play,” Duffel said. “His pass pro is an art form. It’s absolutely beautiful to watch and he kills people. The way he’s able to move at such a huge size, he’s a road grater, he’s fun to watch.”

Christian added, “He’s crazy out there.”

On the field, Duffel and Christian have some of the same attributes as Williams and that’s why there 1 and 2, respectively, in the All-World preseason football rankings, based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and overall college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

Voting continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday in the All-World Preseason Football Contest. The winners at each position will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Duffel, who is 6-6 and 260 pounds, has started at left tackle the past two seasons to help the Spartans win state titles. But he started his football journey at another position.

“In first and second grade I was a quarterback,” Duffel said. “I never thought I woud play offensive line, but then I gained a lot of weight and kind of never stopped growing.”

Duffel is continuing in the tradition of standout Bixby offensive linemen.

“It was a great experience growing up watching Chandler Miller and Bryce Bray. And Justice Jeffords and Caleb Tiownsend were great mentors for me.”

Major colleges offering Duffel include Air Force, Army, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Tulsa and UNLV. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery likes Duffel’s college potential.

“He’s smart and physical,” Montgomery said. “He’s on our leadership council, a really good kid and a really smart football player. His biggest intangible is his 26 starts. A smart kid who is able to adjust and has a really high football IQ.

“When there’s shifting and moving and defenses are doing other stuff he has a real knack for adjusting to that. He’s gained a lot of weight this past year. He was down to 225 or 230 ast year and now up to about 265 pounds. He’s gotten a lot stronger in the weight room. Last year, he was still kind of a baby and now he’s turned into a man.”

Christian’s stock also has been rising among college recruiters after coming back from an injury that sidelined him as a sophomore, He had an interesting spring as he made his shot put debut and a couple months later finished third in the 5A state meet.

“I first started started out slow learning all the techniques,” Christian said. “It was a little boring at first but once we got to throwing it out there I was getting pretty good at it. I had great time, had fun.”

Christian, a right tackle who also will see action at noseguard on defense, believes his shot put experience will help him on the gridiron.

“For sure, the explosiveness and footwork carries over to football,” Christian said.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones compares Christian to a an All-Stater from the Cardinals’ 2021 5A state title team, Cannon Howard.

“I like his demeanor,” Jones said. “He’s a nice guy off the field and a dirtbag on the field. He’s very aggressive. Cannon and Colten are cut from the same hold, they’re the nicest kids but pretty mean between the whistles.”

