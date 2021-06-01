Tony Daniels resigns as Edison football coach/athletic director

Tony Daniels is resigning after five seasons as Edison's head football coach to enter private business.

Daniels, who also was the Eagles' athletic director, had a 24-29 record at Edison. In 2019, he led the Eagles to their first football playoff win and district title since 1992.

Before arriving at Edison, Daniels was 15-17 at Verdigris and led the Cardinals to the Class 3A playoffs in 2014 and '15. He was 20-30 in five seasons at Memorial, including 8-3 in 2012 as the Chargers reached the 5A playoffs and had their first winning season since 1989.

"He did a fabulous job and we will certainly miss him," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said Tuesday. "We wish him well."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.