 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tony Daniels resigns as Edison football coach/athletic director
0 comments

Tony Daniels resigns as Edison football coach/athletic director

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Quotable from Edison coach Tony Daniels (copy)

In 2019, Tony Daniels coached Edison to its first football playoff win and district title since 1992.

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

Tony Daniels is resigning after five seasons as Edison's head football coach to enter private business.

Daniels, who also was the Eagles' athletic director, had a 24-29 record at Edison. In 2019, he led the Eagles to their first football playoff win and district title since 1992.

Before arriving at Edison, Daniels was 15-17 at Verdigris and led the Cardinals to the Class 3A playoffs in 2014 and '15. He was 20-30 in five seasons at Memorial, including 8-3 in 2012 as the Chargers reached the 5A playoffs and had their first winning season since 1989.

"He did a fabulous job and we will certainly miss him," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said Tuesday. "We wish him well."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News