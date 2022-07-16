Todd Drummond, son of 'Pioneer Woman,' enters 2022 with high expectations

Todd Drummond says he is just like any small-town high school quarterback.

The lanky 6-foot-4 senior hauls hay in the summers after morning workouts. He has lived in Pawhuska, a town of about 3,500 in Osage County, his whole life.

“My family, we run a cattle ranch. It’s definitely hard work,” Drummond says, ”but it’s fun. I really enjoy it. I always drag some of my teammates along, some of my buddies.”

Drummond will take hauling hay any day over assisting his mother in the kitchen — a task that may be more challenging than facing pass-rushers on Friday nights, especially since she is a TV cooking sensation.

“If you mess up the meal, you ruin everybody’s day,” Drummond says.

Ree Drummond, culinary extraordinaire, is the matriarch of the Drummond clan. She goes professionally by her nickname: “The Pioneer Woman”.

Drummond hosts her own show, “The Pioneer Woman”, on Food Network and runs an online blog of the same name. She has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and has an exclusive line of cooking and home products at Walmart.

“My mom, she can whip up just about anything,” says Todd Drummond, who might be the best-nourished high school quarterback in the country. “If I need help gaining weight, she’s like, ‘Oh, I can make you something that tastes freaking amazing and you’ll love it.’”

Whatever the Pioneer Woman cooked for Todd last season helped the then-junior lead Pawhuska to an 11-3 record while throwing 50 touchdowns and more than 3,600 yards in his first season as the starter at quarterback. The offers quickly followed. Last month, Drummond committed to the University of South Dakota over Ohio and others.

“South Dakota and South Dakota State are the OSU and OU of here. Everybody goes to those football games and it’s an awesome atmosphere,” Drummond says. “The coaching staff is amazing. I really couldn’t ask for anything more in a school that I’m choosing to go to.”

Drummond is the No. 2 quarterback behind Rejoice Christian’s Chance Wilson in the Tulsa World’s Preseason All-World Football Rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Voting runs through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, are published throughout the summer. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote and for weekly voting updates.

After such an exceptional junior season, one may ask why Drummond wasn’t Pawhuska’s starter at quarterback sooner? Bryce Drummond, now a linebacker at North Texas, is the answer.

The elder brother graduated from Pawhuska in 2021 after putting up similar numbers, passing for 111 touchdowns as the Huskies’ three-year starter. He led Pawhuska to a 23-3 record his last two years.

“Todd just never got to play because he had a D-I quarterback ahead of him,” says Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy.

But even when Todd’s turn came, he did not quite pick up where Bryce had left off. He threw five interceptions in the Huskies’ first three games, and two close losses put Pawhuska at 1-2 to start the year.

“After game three, we sat down and watched the film, and (Drummond) realized he didn’t have to force it so much,” Hennesy says. “And once he realized that, I mean, I literally almost saw a light switch go off.”

Drummond threw only four more interceptions over the next 11 games.

“We got to handle adversity early, which kind of helped us realize we aren’t last year’s team. We can’t just ride off the success that we’ve previously done,” Drummond says.

Drummond says Bryce was his biggest help in escaping his early slump.

“Going into last year, first game starting, I shoot Bryce a text like ‘hey, I’m kind of nervous, can you give me some words of wisdom?’” Drummond says. “Every time he knew that there was a big challenge ahead, he’d shoot me a text or give me a call and he just kind of reassured me.”

With Drummond’s senior season fast approaching, Hennesy says the game has slowed down further for him.

“Now I’ve watched him step into a leadership role, just in the offseason,” Hennesy says. “This summer, he’s calling guys saying ‘hey, we’re throwing tonight’, watching him do the little things that you really need your team leader to do.”

The Huskies make the jump from Class A to 2A this season, but before their district schedule, on Sept. 2 they will take on two-time defending Class A champion Cashion, the team that bounced Pawhuska out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

“I’m very excited because very few times do you get a second chance in life, and almost never do you get a third chance for redemption,” Drummond says, “but I’ve also got to make sure I’m going into those games not thinking revenge, revenge. I’ve got to be cool-headed and just play a football game.”

Drummond’s senior campaign opens against Caney Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Pawhuska.