Todd Drummond Q&A: Family, football intertwine for Pawhuska's starting quarterback

Pawhuska quarterback Todd Drummond has become a marquee prospect in the state over the past couple of years, throwing for more than 7,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career.

In the latest episode of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Drummond sat down to discuss growing up with a famous mom, falling in love with football and becoming one of the state’s most well-known prospects.

With your mother being the Pioneer Woman, what is your favorite meal that she makes?

Todd Drummond: “Either just a ribeye steak or pork chops. Her pork chops were always my favorite growing up, but now that I’ve grown up I’ve started to like steak a little more.”

Where did the interest in football start for you?

Drummond: “I was in first grade and my brother (Bryce Drummond) was playing football in third grade. We didn’t play football until third grade, because we didn’t want to play flag football and you couldn’t play contact back then until third grade. So, I was just playing soccer and I wasn’t really into it, and my dad just came up to me and was like, ‘Hey do you want to play on Bryce’s team?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome’ and that was the most miserable year of my life because those kids were just so much bigger than me, hitting me, and I just never wanted to play again.”

Where did the love for the quarterback position come from?

Drummond: “When we were in Indianapolis in 2012 for a cookbook signing for my mom, we went out to eat at this sports bar just eating burgers and the NFL Draft was on. It went, ‘First pick, the Indianapolis Colts select Andrew Luck’ and everybody in that restaurant just went crazy.

“So Andrew Luck was really the first guy that kind of introduced me to quarterback, and I’ve just loved it and wanted to play it ever since.”

With your mother’s show, you’ve been on TV for almost a decade now. What do you think of it these days?

Drummond: “When it started, I wasn’t a fan of it because I was a shy little kid, and I didn’t really want to do anything like that. But, looking back at it, I’m so thankful for everything that I’ve done, because that has prepared me in some sort of way on how to act in front of a public eye and how to know how to act in public. So, when I go to college and I’m on my own, I’ll be like don’t do anything you don’t want to end up on TMZ or something like that. So, I’m thankful for that.”

Family is a big deal to you. Being at a smaller school, does that sense of family feel tighter?

Drummond: "I think this year, I could walk up to every single guy on our roster and sincerely look them in the eyes and say, 'I love you man, you're my brother' and they could do the exact same thing. We've been through hell and back together so it's definitely something I wouldn't trade for."