Ticket, TV and series details for Thursday’s Jenks-Bixby showdown

Jenks vs. Bixby

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Spartan Stadium in Bixby.

• Class 6AI rankings/records: No. 4 Jenks is 7-2 overall, 5-1 in District 6AI-1; No. 1 Bixby is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in the district.

• Television: ESPN2.

• Radio: Jenks, The Blitz 1170; Bixby, Sports Animal 97.1.

• Series standing: In a series that dates to 1917, Jenks has 54 victories. Bixby has 20 victories. There were three ties. Before 2017, there were 26 consecutive Trojan victories. In 2017-21, the Bixby Spartans prevailed in four of the five meetings.

• Tickets: A limited number of tickets remain available at gofan.co and bixbyps.info/fbtix. General-admission tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for students. A few reserved-seat tickets are available at $15.

• Attendance: Spartan Stadium’s capacity is about 6,200 (with seating for 5,500 spectators and standing room for about 700 more). A sellout is expected. “Anyone with an OSSAA or coaches’ pass — they should get here early,” Bixby athletic director Kate Creekmore said. “We’re advising everyone to get here early. Once we’ve reached capacity, we won’t be able to let anyone else through the gates.”