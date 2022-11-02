Thursday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Bixby at 5:50 pm. Reports from Jenks at Bixby and Stillwater at Muskogee on FOX23 News after the World Series. Highlights of these games on FOX23 News after the World Series: Jenks at Bixby, Stillwater at Muskogee, Union at Edmond North, Norman at Owasso, Moore at Broken Arrow, Tahlequah at Bartlesville, Claremore at Collinsville, Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian, Victory Christian at Kiefer, and Sperry at Beggs.

ESPN2 (Cox-26) — These teams are meeting in a district game for the first time since 2013. Jenks's 28-14 victory in the 2018 season opener was Bixby's last loss before the Spartans launched their current 58-game winning streak. There have been only six games during that the streak that have been decided by eight or less points — Jenks has been the opponent in two of those. Bixby won 42-35 in 2020 and 23-15 in 2021. At one point in this rivalry, Jenks won 26 in a row over Bixby. The first game in this rivalry was Bixby's 19-0 win in 1917.