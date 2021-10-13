 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday night kickoff with FOX23
0 Comments

Thursday night kickoff with FOX23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Scattered showers, 70°

Halftime: Scattered showers, 66°

End of game: Scattered showers, 64°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: McAlester at Coweta at 6:20 p.m. Highlights of these games after the Buccaneers/Eagles NFL game: McAlester at Coweta, Sand Springs at Bixby, Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe, Southmoore at Owasso, Yukon at Broken Arrow, Putnam West at Booker T. Washington, Holland Hall at Berryhill, Collinsville at Glenpool, and Pryor at Memorial.

YurView Game of the Week

Sand Springs at Bixby, 7 p.m. — Cox TV (Ch. 3)

A Class 6AII matchup that includes two of the top three players in the All-World rankings — Bixby running back Braylin Presley and Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington. The top-ranked Spartans are on a 42-game winning streak and averaging 74 points over the past three games. Fourth-ranked Sand Springs is 5-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News