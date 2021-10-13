Thursday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Scattered showers, 70°
Halftime: Scattered showers, 66°
End of game: Scattered showers, 64°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: McAlester at Coweta at 6:20 p.m. Highlights of these games after the Buccaneers/Eagles NFL game: McAlester at Coweta, Sand Springs at Bixby, Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe, Southmoore at Owasso, Yukon at Broken Arrow, Putnam West at Booker T. Washington, Holland Hall at Berryhill, Collinsville at Glenpool, and Pryor at Memorial.
YurView Game of the Week
Sand Springs at Bixby, 7 p.m. — Cox TV (Ch. 3)
A Class 6AII matchup that includes two of the top three players in the All-World rankings — Bixby running back Braylin Presley and Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington. The top-ranked Spartans are on a 42-game winning streak and averaging 74 points over the past three games. Fourth-ranked Sand Springs is 5-1.