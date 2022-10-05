Thursday night football includes McAlester at Coweta, Union at Norman

Thursday night's area high school football schedule includes a District 5A-3 showdown.

Top-ranked McAlester (5-0, 2-0) will visit No. 3 Coweta (5-0, 2-0) in a battle for the district lead. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

McAlester, coming off a 34-33 overtime win last Friday at No. 4 Del City, defeated Coweta 33-2 last year, but two of the three previous meetings between the teams weren't decided until the final moments.

McAlester's top player is running back/safety Erik McCarty, a University of Oklahoma commit. Coweta defeated Sapulpa 55-13 last Friday.

The game will be shown on YurView (Cox-3).

Also on Thursday, second-ranked Union (5-0, 2-0) will visit Norman (1-4, 1-1) in a District 6AI-2 matchup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Norman is coming off its first win of the season, 38-34 over Edmond Memorial. Three of Norman's four losses have been by seven points or less points, including 36-33 to 6AII No. 1 Stillwater. Union has won all of its games by at least 18 points. Union and Mustang are tied for the district lead.

Other area games include Summit Christian at Weleetka, Fort Gibson at Stilwell, Casady at Haskell, Barnsdall at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale and Sallisaw at 4A No. 8 Broken Bow.