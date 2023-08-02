Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Standing in the locker room of the Victory Christian Field House stood Ayden Hamilton.

As workouts concluded, his teammates complimented him on his outing.

They know his work ethic and all that he has endured throughout his high school career. It’s what makes his accomplishments special.

The soon-to-be senior Conqueror quarterback hasn’t had an ideal path. Setbacks have been frequent. He didn’t begin his high school career at Victory Christian, but through his tribulations along the way, a stone-cold, gritty workhorse was molded.

“He will leave everything on the field every single time,” said Victory Christian coach Brett Smith. “People don’t realize how difficult things have been or have gotten for him. But he’ll still give you everything he’s got.”

Hamilton was born with tumors in his throat, which has affected the amount of strength in his voice. Any time he attempted to speak, the cells in his throat would “turn over.”

His 42 surgeries required him to spend countless hours in the emergency room during his adolescent years. And when he wasn’t under heavy doses of anesthesia or having some sort of metal inserted into his body, he was undergoing extensive speech therapy.

“It was definitely unideal for him,” said his mother, Ashley Baughn. “I think it was more so for me, though, rather than him.”

“(Ayden) would have no issue going into the surgery room with the surgeon or doctor,” Baughn said with a laugh. “He’d get up and walk right back (into the room) with them like nothing was happening.”

But surgeries weren’t the only component of regaining his voice. Most of it was grit and determination, which Hamilton soon came to realize.

Hamilton found a way to communicate by using what his doctors referred to as his “false chords,” an enhanced way of describing his ability to overpower the tumors at will.

“It was just me kind of forcing something out of my mouth,” Hamilton said. “It’s kind of hard to explain.”

And while Hamilton admitted it felt like a chore to even talk, over time, it came naturally – even if every word uttered comes out as that of a hoarse human.

“I tried not to think about it much,” he said. “But in hindsight, it’s not as bad as people think. It’s just who I am.”

Hamilton began his high school football career at Beggs, where he earned the starting quarterback spot by his sophomore season.

Opposing crowds were aware of Hamilton’s vocal situation.

Baughn said on road games, fans would noticeably scream louder than normal pre-snap in an attempt to create havoc for Hamilton. Of course, to no avail, as the 2021 Golden Demons posted a 12-3 record and made an appearance in the 2A state semifinals.

And while his productivity on the field was no cause for alarm, family members of other teammates were disgruntled over the fact that Hamilton was the starter. His own teammates refused to acknowledge his accomplishments, as much as the Beggs coaching staff supposedly made it known.

The environment became overwhelming to Hamilton and his mother.

So, Hamilton transferred to Victory Christian, hoping to play wide receiver.

“He just wanted to be on the team,” Baughn said. “Away from all the other (nonsense). He wanted to feel like himself again.”

And through six games in the 2022 season, he did just that. He even played defensive back – a combination of cornerback and safety. However, an injury to their starting quarterback Mason Staehle in Week 5 against Morris, drew Hamilton back into familiar territory: QB1.

He started under center in Week 6 in Victory Christian’s seventh game against Westville.

The result? A 50-14 thrashing and a Victory Christian home win. And from that moment, the Conquerors didn’t drop another regular-season game, finishing 7-3 and making a run to the 2A state semifinals.

With Hamilton at quarterback, Victory Christian finished with a 7-1 record.

And now, Hamilton holds the reigns ahead of his team’s season opener against Skiatook on Thursday, Aug. 17 – a road game for the Conquerors.

And regardless of how Hamilton’s senior season transpires – one which she anticipates being fairly productive – she’ll always remember the handful of adversity her son has endured. And yet, somehow he’s come out stronger, advanced and ready to compete each time.

Why? Because it’s in his blood.

“I am just so, so proud of that kid, you have no idea,” a tearful Baughn said. “He could have quit so many times, but he didn’t. He want to win. He wants to complete. And he’ll give you his all no matter one.

“He’s the definition of a competitor.”

