COLLINSVILLE -- With the game teetering with a chance of getting away, Scott Rigby came up with one of the best plays of the season.

Rigby's highlight-reel, 42-yard touchdown run for Class 5A No. 6 Collinsville sealed a hard fought, 27-14 victory over Class 6A-II No. 9 Bartlesville on Friday night at Collinsville's Sallee Field.

Collinsville (3-0) was trying to run out the clock while holding on to a six-point lead when Rigby went to his right and looked like he was stopped for a short game. But Rigby broke away from hard hits from two tacklers, and spun off to the left down the sideline with 2:17 remaining in the game.

"Big time highlight. Scott is a special kid," said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones. "He's just a sophomore. Started for us last year as an outside linebacker for us as a freshman. He's definitely a special kid. He's a great one-two punch with our big back Jack Keith."

Bartlesville (0-3) had cut the a 20-7 margin to 20-14 when PJ Wallace caught a 23-yard pass from quarterback Brent Eaves on fourth-and-4 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Bruins would have had a last chance at winning if it had stopped the Cardinals.

The Bruins had stunned Collinsville early, getting out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter behind the running of Wallace, who had a 43-yard run on the drive and scored on a 1-yard run with eight seconds left in the quarter.

But the Cardinals countered with three touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

Collinsville quarterback Skyler Moorman completed 8 of 16 passes for 102 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Rigby finished with 59 yards rushing on seven carries.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's game:

1. Hudson Henslick is one of the best players in the state.

Henslick is a two-way player who continually comes through for the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior responded immediately to Bartlesville' first quarter touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yard for a touchdown to cut the Bruins' lead to 7-6 on the last play of the first quarter.

Henslick intercepted a pass in the end zone near the end of the first half, and also caught touchdown passes of 27 and 57 yards from Moorman. He finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

"Hudson, he's a baller. The kid just makes plays week after week after week," Jones said. "The incredible thing about Hudson is he does is every day in practice. He's the most consistent player I've ever coached. He comes to practice every single day with a chip on his shoulder. His desire to get better every single day is incredible."

2. PJ Wallace is as good as advertised.

Wallace came into the game with 468 rushing/receiving yards in the first two games. The 6-1. 208-pound junior running back gained 140 yards rushing on 32 carries, and caught three passes for 30 yards, giving him 170 rushing/receiving yards.

"Incredible back. Great running back," Jones said. "We knew we had our hands full."

3. Collinsville has room to improve

Amazingly, Bartlesville outgained Collinsville 280-201, but Collinsville came up with more big plays.

"It's always a tough game with Bartlesville," Jones said. "Tonight we weren't really able to consistently run the ball. We hit some big plays. Big run. Big pass. We made plays, and we got the win, but we've got to get better on the line of scrimmage. And we will."

COLLINSVILLE 27, BARTLESVILLE 14

Bartlesville;7;0;0;7;--;14

Collinsville;6;14;0;7;;-27

B: Wallace 1 run (Decker kick)

C: Henslick 95 kickoff return (pass failed)

C: Henslick 10 pass from Moorman (McMath kick)

C: Henslick 57 pass from Moorman (McMath kick)

B: Wallace 23 pass from Brett Eaves (Decker kick)

C: Rigby 42 run (McMath kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: B 18 C 13; Rushes-Yards: B 47-198, C 26-99; Comp-Att-Int: B 11-23-2, C 8-16-1. Passing Yards: B 82, C 102. Fumbles-Lost: B 1-0, C 1-0. Penalty Yards: B 6-72, C 13-130. Total Yards: B 280, C 201. Punts-Avg.: B 4-34.5, C 5-39.2.