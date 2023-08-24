For Friday’s season openers, here are three players to watch who would like to match the fast starts they had in Week 0 last year.

Kenneth Page Sand Springs, RBPage carried 38 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns and also had a 31-yard reception to lead the Sandites’ 35-21 win over Sapulpa in last year’s American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry. He had a tiebreaking 15-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and added a 54-yard scoring run with 2:58 left. That launched him to a breakout season as he finished with 1,022 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Page enters the season ranked No. 5 among All-World running backs.

Luke Milligan

Lincoln Christian, QBIt did help that Lincoln scored on the opening kickoff, but Milligan, in his starting debut, was nearly perfect despite being a “little bit” nervous as he completed 14-of-15 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Holland Hall in last year’s opener, keying a 56-7 victory. For the season, he completed 205-of-289 passes for 3,469 yards and 40 TDs as the successor to Max Brown, now with the University of Florida. He will look for similar success Friday against Holland Hall. He enters the season ranked No. 7 among All-World QBs.

Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QBSet the tone for the Roughers’ big turnaround last season as he completed 15-of-23 passes for 241 yards and two TDs in a 28-26 win at Enid in last year’s opener. He led Muskogee’s comeback from a 2-8 record in 2021 to 10-2 in 2022. For the season, he connected on 156-of-243 passes for 2,803 yards and 38 TDs to lead the Roughers to the 6AII semifinals. Ficklin and the 6AII No. 1 Roughers host Enid in the rematch Friday. In the 2021 opener, he threw the first of his 60 career TDs against Greenwood (Ark.). He enters this season ranked No. 2 among All-World QBs.