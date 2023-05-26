Share this article paywall-free.
The Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten and Barry Lewis take a look at the extraordinary high school football culture in the Tulsa area. Also: a quick review of LIV golf and a little Thunder talk.
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
2022-23 All-World finalists in fall and winter sports
Football (offense): Camden Crooks, Cushing
Football (offense): Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Football (offense): Connor Kirby, Bixby
Football (offense): DJ McKinney, Union
Football (offense): Noah Roberts, Stillwater
Football (defense): Cale Fugate, Bixby
Football (defense): Devin Robinson, Union
Football (defense): Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner
Football (defense): Reese Roller, Verdigris
Football (defense): Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Softball: Kayla Adams, Jenks
Softball: Jayelle Austin, Owasso
Softball: Chaney Helton, Coweta
Softball: McKenna Ingram, Bristow
Softball: Emma Trine, Broken Arrow
Boys cross country: Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian
Boys cross country: Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep
Boys cross country: Keegan Thomas, Stillwater
Girls cross country: Peyton Carson, Mannford
Girls cross country: Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer
Girls cross country: Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley
Volleyball: Kate Hook, Holland Hall
Volleyball: Maren Johnson, Jenks
Volleyball: Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley
Girls basketball: Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris
Girls basketball: Hannah Coons, Kiefer
Girls basketball: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Girls basketball: Elise Hill, Holland Hall
Girls basketball: Gracy Wernli, Bixby
Boys basketball: David Castillo, Bartlesville
Boys basketball: Connor Dow, Broken Arrow
Boys basketball: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby
Boys basketball: Jarreth Ingram, Memorial
Girls wrestling: Chanelle Alburg, Union
Girls wrestling: Millie Azlin, Bixby
Girls wrestling: Kali Hayden, Union
Girls wrestling: Jadyn Roller, Bixby
Boys wrestling: Luke Eschenheimer, Cascia Hall
Boys wrestling: Cael Hughes, Stillwater
Boys wrestling: LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater
Boys wrestling: Jersey Robb, Bixby
Boys wrestling: Jace Roller, Bixby
Girls swimming: Sylvia Admire, Claremore
Girls swimming: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater
Girls swimming: Marissa Williams, Jenks
Boys swimming: Sam Conrad, Wesleyan Christian
Boys swimming: Craig Griffin, Bartlesville
Boys swimming: Jacob Perryman, Adair
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!