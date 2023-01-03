 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Bill Haisten podcast: New TU head football coach Kevin Wilson only sought job 'worth leaving Ohio State'

  Updated
  • 0

"It wasn't like I had to leave or needed to leave or really want to leave," new Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson said on the transition from being Ohio State's offensive coordinator. In this week's episode, Bill and Kelly talk with Coach Kevin Wilson about what made the TU job "worth leaving Ohio State," plus priorities on hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.

