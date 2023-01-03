The Bill Haisten podcast: New TU head football coach Kevin Wilson only sought job 'worth leaving Ohio State'

"It wasn't like I had to leave or needed to leave or really want to leave," new Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson said on the transition from being Ohio State's offensive coordinator. In this week's episode, Bill and Kelly talk with Coach Kevin Wilson about what made the TU job "worth leaving Ohio State," plus priorities on hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten's most memorable stories of 2022
With love, from Pistol Pete — the centerpiece figure of the OSU culture
was inspired by a Facebook correspondent who mentioned that Pistol Pete had attended the memorial service of a family member. After checking with Oklahoma State officials, I was amazed by the extent of Pistol Pete’s popularity and the character’s engagement with OSU alumni and fans. By the end of 2022, Pete will have made more than 750 appearances at weddings, memorial services, corporate events and private parties. This column
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Aaron Potter is BTW’s attitude king and Tulsa’s most tenacious, important player
As a basketball player, Booker T. Washington’s Aaron Potter has a Russell Westbrook type of motor and delivers 100% effort at each end of the floor. During a special 2021-22 season for the Hornets, Potter’s brilliance was the most important component. In addition to being fun to watch,
. If I had a “favorite athlete of 2022,” it would be Potter. he’s an interesting guy and fun to interview
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Cary Cozby's up-close study of the ‘absolutely remarkable’ Tiger Woods
Three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship – Tiger Woods traveled to Tulsa for a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club. For six days before his arrival, Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby knew that Tiger was returning to Tulsa for the first time since his 2007 victory in the 2007 PGA Championship. In compliance with Woods’ request for a relatively quiet experience on April 28, however, Cozby didn’t tell a soul that the world’s most popular golfer would be in town.
The club members who were at Southern Hills that day – they were astounded when Woods strolled to the first tee. As Woods’ caddie that day,
Cozby provided hole-by-hole insight and advice.
“(Woods is) more like an Elvis- or a Muhammad Ali-type of figure than he is just a transcendent golfer,” Cozby said. “It’s really remarkable, what he has to put up with. By the time he got to the second fairway, there was a (news) helicopter flying above. Every one of our holes that are on the perimeter, (along) 61st or Harvard — there were people in the (landscaping) yelling, ‘We love you, Tiger!’ and ‘Go get ‘em, Tiger!’ He just smiled and said, ‘Holy cow.’
“As he left, it looked like the Beatles rolling out of town. He threw a couple of golf balls out of the (car) window. Kids were knocking each other over, trying to get the golf balls.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Owasso star Cole Adams’ inspirational bond with special-needs kids
In addition to having remarkable football talent that led to having been recruited to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide,
. For several years, he has volunteered as a mentor for students who have special needs. Tulsa World photographer Mike Simon got great images as we spent a morning in the classroom of Owasso teacher Stephani Barger. Adams’ interaction with those students was beyond impressive. It was inspiring. Owasso High School senior Cole Adams has a tender heart
“The best part about Cole is that when he’s here with us, he’s not the football star,” Barger said. “He’s everybody’s best friend. He makes every one of these kids feel exceptionally perfect. I just love that. Cole is also very good about seeing the kids who want attention but can’t express it. He makes sure that everybody gets a high-five or a fist-bump or something from him.
“He’s not shy with any of our students, no matter the disability. Some of our students have more severe disabilities. He’s right in there. We feel very blessed to have Cole in our class.”
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
With guts and a 357-yard run game, Jenks shocks Bixby and ends the streak
As this game was televised on ESPN2, and as Bixby’s win streak of 58 games was the state record and the nation’s longest active streak at that time, the Nov. 3 clash of Jenks and the Spartans was a huge platform for Tulsa-area high school football. No one should ever be surprised when Jenks wins a football game. The Trojans were Class 6AI champions in 2020 and 2021. Still, Bixby had outscored nine previous opponents by an average of 60 points. The Spartans were expected to extend their streak to 59. Unpredictability is one of the more beautiful aspects of sports, and on a memorable Friday night in Bixby,
and a 38-35 victory. Jenks responded with a stunning performance
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.
