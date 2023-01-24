The Bill Haisten podcast: Jerry Ostroski, the former Buffalo Bills OL and TU All-American

"I don't feel 102 starts; I feel playing football from the age of being in seventh grade all the way until I was 32." In this week's episode, Bill talks to former TU All-American and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski. He talks about the NFL postseason; the difference from playing in the pros now and then (and how he dealt with injuries); remembering the 10-win TU season in 1991 (the only team in Oklahoma to achieve 10 wins that season) and more.
People are also reading…
Related
From July 2018: Bill Haisten: Recovering from a big surgery, Jerry Ostroski has ‘absolutely no regrets’
From September 2018: Bill Haisten: A stunning Tuesday for Jerry Ostroski, whose TU jersey will be retired
From September 2020: Bill Haisten: His dad is synonymous with Tulsa football, but Army commit Owen Ostroski wasn’t recruited by TU
From January 2022: Jerry Ostroski lends pain, perspective to Buffalo's heartbreak in Kansas City as only an ex-Bill can
Contact us
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories