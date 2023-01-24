 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

The Bill Haisten podcast: Jerry Ostroski, the former Buffalo Bills OL and TU All-American

  • Updated
  • 0

"I don't feel 102 starts; I feel playing football from the age of being in seventh grade all the way until I was 32." In this week's episode, Bill talks to former TU All-American and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski. He talks about the NFL postseason; the difference from playing in the pros now and then (and how he dealt with injuries); remembering the 10-win TU season in 1991 (the only team in Oklahoma to achieve 10 wins that season) and more.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

People are also reading…

Related

From June 2002: Livin' large

From November 1991: TU's Ostroski blocks way onto All-American squad

From June 2004: Ostroski gives TU strength

From February 2009: 'Jerry-O': From player to fan to Hall of Fame

From December 2013: Former TU, Bills lineman talks cold-weather impact

From November 2017: Bill Haisten: For the Ostroskis, a once-in-a-lifetime season at Holland Hall

From July 2018: Bill Haisten: Recovering from a big surgery, Jerry Ostroski has ‘absolutely no regrets’

From September 2018: Bill Haisten: A stunning Tuesday for Jerry Ostroski, whose TU jersey will be retired

From April 2019: Former Hurricane All-American Jerry Ostroski gets job at TU

From September 2020: Bill Haisten: His dad is synonymous with Tulsa football, but Army commit Owen Ostroski wasn’t recruited by TU

From January 2021: Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski commits to TU

From January 2022: Jerry Ostroski lends pain, perspective to Buffalo's heartbreak in Kansas City as only an ex-Bill can

Contact us

Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert