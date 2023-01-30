The Bill Haisten podcast: How do you handle being No. 1? Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace talks 15-0 start and more

Last week, the Broken Arrow Tigers improved to 15-0 overall and 7-0 in the Frontier — after defeating Bixby 64-57. In this week's episode, Bill talks to Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace about how he approaches coaching his undefeated team; 6-5 standout sophomore DJ Howell; memories of the 1997 season and tournament; the potential to win a state title as a player and coach at Broken Arrow; and more.