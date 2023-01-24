The Bill Haisten podcast: Former Buffalo Bills OL and TU All-American Jerry Ostroski

"I don't feel 102 starts; I feel playing football from the age of being in seventh grade all the way until I was 32." In this week's episode, Bill talks to former TU All-American and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski. He talks about the NFL postseason; the difference from playing in the pros now and then (and how he dealt with injuries); remembering the 10-win TU season in 1991 (the only team in Oklahoma to achieve 10 wins that season) and more.