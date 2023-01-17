 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Bill Haisten podcast: Bixby's Loren Montgomery on high school football's offseason; the move to 6AI; Braylin Presley at TU and more

In this week's episode, Bill talks to Bixby High School football coach Loren Montgomery. What happens in the high school football offseason? How did the Spartans program approach moving up to 6AI before last season (where they ultimately won the state championship)? What does he think is the best way to maximize Braylin Presley's potential at TU? What do Coach Montgomery and his players remember from the 58-game winning streak?

