The 6AI football championship: should it stay in Edmond or be played in Tulsa?

In 1996-2022, every Class 6A or 6AI football champion was a Tulsa County program. In 18 of those 27 championship games, a Tulsa County team was matched with a Tulsa County team.

In 2019-22, the 6AI, 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A title games were played during the same weekend at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium. As its contract with UCO has expired, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has begun the process of collecting bids on a five-year championship-site contract. It is expected that UCO will win another contract.

Because 6AI has dominated for so long by Tulsa County schools, should that classification’s title games be played in Tulsa instead of Edmond? Athletic directors Emily Barkley of Union, Kate Creekmore of Bixby, Tony Dillingham of Jenks, Zach Duffield of Owasso and Darren Melton of Broken Arrow share their opinions:

Emily Barkley, Union

“To my knowledge, the original intent, driven by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association on behalf some of their coaches, was to have a central location for all championship games — similar to what you see in surrounding states like Texas. weekends. I do find value in knowing where and when the championship games will be played at the beginning of the season, for logistic and planning purposes.

“I also firmly believe our coaches, players and parents would travel anywhere, any day, any time for an opportunity to play for a state title. With all that being said, I do wish there was some flexibility for a game — such as a 6AI match-up of two east-side schools — to be played at the University of Tulsa, (and) to allow both communities to be able to be easily attend the game. The distance (to Edmond) prevents the average fan from attending the game and supporting their program and decreases the overall attendance.”

Kate Creekmore, Bixby

“We recognize this is a complex decision with statewide implications and certainly understand the benefit of having all of the Oklahoma high school football championship games at one location. However, given our concerns relative to student safety (and) travel costs … we would love to see a contingency plan formulated to allow for the possibility of play at TU — or another Tulsa-area venue — should two east-side schools be the competitors in the state championship game.”

“With that said, our district fully supports our athletics programs, values the opportunity to participate, and will continue making every effort to overcome any potential hurdles. Of course, regardless of the location, we are grateful for and humbled by any opportunity to compete at the state level.”

Tony Dillingham, Jenks

“For several years, the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association had been requesting from the OSSAA a single destination for state finals. The University of Central Oklahoma is a logical site, based on location and availability on a consistent basis. UCO has also worked toward improvement of its site and has been a wonderful host when we have had the opportunity to play there.

“While I would love to be involved in a title game at TU — if two east-side schools are involved — you are never sure about availability from year to year at TU. The other thing I would say is that when we have been fortunate enough to play in a final, it has been a thrill for our kids — regardless of the venue.”

Zach Duffield, Owasso

“In the semifinal round, the side of the state that the games are played on is determined by the calendar. Even-numbered years vs. odd-numbered years — that determines whether a game is played on the east or west side of the state. However, in that semifinal round, there is also an understanding that if two west teams are in that game, those teams would not come east to play, and vice versa. The OSSAA would find a suitable site on the west side if the match-up involved two teams from the west.

“(At the championship level), this would be an ideal option to consider if a suitable and agreed-upon facility is available in the event that two teams on the east side of the state were to advance.

“We have been fortunate enough to be in the championship game twice since the agreement with UCO started (in 2019). Both of those games were played against fellow east-side schools. We feel that UCO has done an excellent job with their facility — especially with the stadium upgrades since the 2019 championship game — and their hospitality.

“However, in 2017, we also played in the state championship against another east-side school and it was held at the University of Tulsa. The stadium was full due to the fact that both teams were from the area. Many people were able to come that would not have been able to travel across the state for various reasons. Additionally, the proximity of the stadium to each participating school greatly reduced the amount of time that our students, families and community supporters were on the road late at night.

“The OSSAA does a thankless job. The organization has incredible people who work tirelessly for our student-athletes and member schools. I believe they always strive to do the absolute best thing. With more than 400 member schools, there is no way that any decision is going to perfectly fit each district. While we would love to see an option that allows for some flexibility in the location of the game, it should not be lost on anyone what an incredible honor it is for a team, school and community to earn a spot in the championship.”

Darren Melton, Broken Arrow

“UCO does a great job of hosting the championship games. We are grateful for the hard work that they do to make it a top-notch experience for the communities that have the opportunity to be a part.”