 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks, Memorial High School
0 Comments

Thanks, Memorial High School

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PhotoDay.jpg

Tulsa World photographer Michael Noble Jr. takes head shots of Tulsa area athletes during Wednesday's photo day at Memorial High School. 

After a brief downpour 15 to 30 minutes before the event Wednesday, about 300 area athletes and coaches attended the Tulsa World’s Fall Sports Photo Day.

Thanks to Memorial High School, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson and Memorial AD Mark Dover for hosting the event.

The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL East: Atlanta Braves division to lose at -195

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News