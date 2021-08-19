Thanks, Memorial High School

After a brief downpour 15 to 30 minutes before the event Wednesday, about 300 area athletes and coaches attended the Tulsa World’s Fall Sports Photo Day.
Thanks to Memorial High School, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson and Memorial AD Mark Dover for hosting the event.
The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today