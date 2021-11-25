Summit Christian soars to new heights in Class B playoffs

Senior receiver/defensive back Nick Baker said he couldn’t remember defeating Regent Prep in any sport, “unless you count JV basketball. We did that one time.”

Regent defeated the Eagles in games shortened by the 45-point mercy rule in 2018 and 2019. The teams didn’t meet again in the past two regular seasons, but after going 8-4 last year, Summit’s players felt they had a good chance of seeing the Rams in this year’s postseason.

“We had that on our minds this whole season and we were ready,” Baker said.

Summit fell behind the Rams 26-12 last Friday, but a fourth-and-19 completion from Austin to Langebartels set up a score just before halftime, and the Eagles won the second half, 40-14.

“It took a few minutes to get all the pistons firing, but these guys were refusing to lose,” said lineman Alex Schwier, named District B-8 defensive player of the year. “This was gonna be the last time we played on this field and we didn’t want to go out on a loss.”

Baker had five receptions for 172 yards and three TDs and Cox contributed five receptions to go with 22 tackles. Freshman linebacker Carson Banham had 18 tackles, senior linebacker Justus Robertson had 16 stops and Schwier had 11.