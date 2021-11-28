Strong defenses help Jenks, Union reach Class 6AI state final

When top-ranked Jenks and No. 2 Union meet in the Class 6AI state title game Saturday, it will be the 11th time they have played each other for the gold ball.
The 10 previous meetings have featured shootouts such as Union's 50-47 victory in 2010 and defensive battles like Jenks' 14-7 win in 1999.
Most indications point to this year's game being more of a lower-scoring contest. Although both teams have productive offenses, their defensive units carried them through tough semifinal matchups when they each prevailed despite scoring only 17 points.
Defenses, especially the Trojans', dominated in their first meeting this year — defending champion Jenks' 22-0 win on Sept. 10.
"With these two teams playing really good defense you might think this game will be similar, but there is so much skill on both sides of the ball it could turn into a shootout," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "Who knows? It's something you don’t want to miss."
Defense helped Union (11-1) get back on track right after that loss. Union's 10-7 overtime victory over Owasso began a nine-game winning streak. That was the only time Owasso was held below 40 points this season.
Senior linebacker Gabe Ford leads the Union defense with 123 tackles.
"Gabe is a three-year starter who has played so well," Fridrich said. "As a defensive guy calling defenses, he is so smart and continues a long line of linebackers at Union who could probably run the defense by themselves."
The Redhawks' defense has a dominating line that includes Jackson Jennings, Matthias Roberson and DeMarion Thomas. Jennings has a team-high seven sacks. Their secondary includes Oklahoma commit Jayden Rowe.
"I feel like we've grown a lot (as a defense)," Ford said. "Union has a history of having great defenses and we want to be with them.
"We need to play fast, physical and hard, like we did against Broken Arrow (in the semifinals). If we do that, we should be good."
Jenks (11-1) also relied primarily on its defense early in the season before the offense moved into high gear. Senior linebacker Ethan Bilgrien leads the Trojans' defense with 138 tackles, including 5 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries.
"Ethan is kind of an emotional guy on defense that gets us going," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "He just plays at such a high level of intensity. Our defense has followed suit with him and the year's he's had."
The Trojans' powerful line has AJ Brown and Colemon Thurber, who have combined for 187 tackles. Thurber has 44 quarterback hurries and 16 tackles for losses. The secondary includes Cade Stacy and Glenny Jones, who have combined for 42 pass breakups. Stacy had a pick-6 in last year's state final.
"On defense we have a lot of guys who have been there (in the championship game) and we'll be ready," Bilgrien said.
When the programs last met in the state final in 2014, there was a combined 35 points scored in Jenks' 21-14 win. Riggs agrees with Fridrich that this could be a similar-type game, but then again this rivalry has been full of surprises through the years.
"On paper, you think it could be a lower scoring game with two really good defenses but sometimes you throw that out the door in the championship game," Riggs said. "Anything can happen — it can be a shootout or a couple touchdowns will win it. You never know."