Strong defenses help Jenks, Union reach Class 6AI state final

When top-ranked Jenks and No. 2 Union meet in the Class 6AI state title game Saturday, it will be the 11th time they have played each other for the gold ball.

The 10 previous meetings have featured shootouts such as Union's 50-47 victory in 2010 and defensive battles like Jenks' 14-7 win in 1999.

Most indications point to this year's game being more of a lower-scoring contest. Although both teams have productive offenses, their defensive units carried them through tough semifinal matchups when they each prevailed despite scoring only 17 points.

Defenses, especially the Trojans', dominated in their first meeting this year — defending champion Jenks' 22-0 win on Sept. 10.

"With these two teams playing really good defense you might think this game will be similar, but there is so much skill on both sides of the ball it could turn into a shootout," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "Who knows? It's something you don’t want to miss."

Defense helped Union (11-1) get back on track right after that loss. Union's 10-7 overtime victory over Owasso began a nine-game winning streak. That was the only time Owasso was held below 40 points this season.

Senior linebacker Gabe Ford leads the Union defense with 123 tackles.