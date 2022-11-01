Stormy weather potential shifts this week's football schedule

Potential for stormy weather Friday night is prompting many area high schools to move up their football games 24 hours to Thursday night.

The schedule changes include the top-ranked Stillwater at No. 4 Muskogee showdown for the District 6AII-1 title. Both teams are 9-0. Two others on the World's top-five games list also moved to Thursday: Bishop Kelley at Grove and Victory Christian at Kiefer.

Two remaining games on the top-five list, Jenks at Bixby and Sperry at Beggs, already were scheduled for Thursday. This is the final week of high school football's regular season.

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's forecast:

"An upper-level disturbance will move across the region on Friday and increase our chances of stronger to possibly severe storms, where winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall are the primary concern. In addition, the showers will linger into Saturday morning as they wrap around the system. This may bring us a total of several inches of rainfall possible by the time the system finally moves out. Ahead of its arrival on Thursday we will see very gusty south winds."

Other area games that have moved from Friday to Thursday are: Norman at Owasso, Moore at Broken Arrow, OKC Grant at Sand Springs, B.T. Washington at Putnam West, Central at Bristow, Memorial at Coweta, Dewey at Cascia Hall, Claremore at Collinsville, Inola at Verdigris, Wagoner at Miami and Wesleyan Christian at Coyle.

Please report any rescheduled games not on that list to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or to 918-581-8393.