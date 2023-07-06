Tucker Barnard, the Tulsa World's 2022 All-State Football Coach of the Year, is leaving Stillwater to become head coach/athletic director at Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Arkansas.

Last season, Barnard coached 6AII Stillwater to its first state title since 1967 as the Pioneers went 13-0.

In 12 seasons at Stillwater, Barnard posted a 94-43 record. During the past five years, Stillwater is 55-6 with three appearances in the state finals and two in the semifinals. Longtime offensive coordinator Chad Cawood has been named as Stillwater's interim head coach.

Before moving to Stillwater, Barnard was defensive coordinator for seven years at Shiloh Christian, which won Arkansas state titles in four of his last five years there. Barnard is a 1993 graduate of Woodland High School and a '98 graduate of Oklahoma State.

Barnard will be the sixth head coach at Shiloh, an eight-time state champion. He inherits a 5A program that is 65-8 over the past five seasons, including 12-2 last year with a state runner-up finish after regular-season victories over Oklahoma's Lincoln Christian and Victory Christian. Shiloh's most recent state title was in 2020.

Barnard replaces Jeff Conaway, who left last month after nine years to become the head coach of The First Academy in Orlando, Florida.

"Coach Barnard is a big-time hire and will build on the storied tradition of Shiloh Christian athletics and seek to grow our student-athletes spirtually, academically and athletically. I have no doubt that Coach Barnard will take our athletics program to a new level," Shiloh suprintendent Keith McDaniel said in a news release.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.