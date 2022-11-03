Stillwater's suffocating defense, Gage Gundy's three touchdowns, lift Pioneers to district title over Muskogee

MUSKOGEE — The chants first started on the Stillwater side.

With one second remaining on the clock — and the game already decided — the mass of Pioneer fans that had traveled more than two hours to watch Stillwater play wanted to make it clear to the other side of the stadium what had just happened.

“Undefeated. Undefeated,” the crowd roared.

But, the home Muskogee crowd had its own chant.

“Wait ‘til playoffs! Wait ‘til playoffs,” the retort rang.

For now the edge belongs to Stillwater.

As the knee of Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy tapped the turf at Muskogee’s Rougher Village Stadium, the Pioneers finally achieved their goal. An unblemished 10-0 record, a district crown and a usurping of the only remaining undefeated team in Class 6AII.

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21.

“It feels really good,” Gundy said. “We worked really hard and it’s just really relieving knowing that we’re 10-0 but we’ve got to keep working.”

With the win, Stillwater wins District 6AII-1, earning the top spot in the 6AII playoffs and a first-round bye. Muskogee (9-1, 6-1) will also earn a first-round bye despite the loss.

It was Gundy who guided the Pioneers offensively Thursday night, tallying three rushing touchdowns and passing for another in the win.

His final rush — a 47-yard scamper down the middle of the field on fourth-and-2 — gave Stillwater its exclamation point on the night. His other two scores came on runs of 1 and 4 yards.

The score was knotted at 14 entering halftime, after Muskogee coach Travis Hill dialed up a trick play with running back LaTavion Johnson tossing a quick pass over the offensive line to tight end Anthony Watson, who diced his way 23 yards for a touchdown.

But after leaving the locker room, the Pioneers stymied the Roughers, not allowing Muskogee to score again until five seconds remained in the game.

“I think it just shows everyone what we’re about,” said defensive back Cameron Johnson, who had one of two interceptions of Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. “It tells everyone that we don’t take our foot off the gas even when we’re up.”

Two of Muskogee’s promising drives ended with interceptions. On their opening possession, Ficklin’s pass was tipped and scooped by Johnson, and in the second quarter, Trey Tuck intercepted a Ficklin pass at the goal line.

In the passing game, the Pioneers quarterback was able to hit five different receivers for 104 yards and a touchdown. He found Heston Thompson across the middle for a 23-yard pass to give the Pioneers a 14-7 lead.

“This was the goal,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We wanted to be district champions, we wanted to be undefeated, all those things. I’m really proud of just our poise to be tied at halftime. I know you weren’t in the locker room, but there’s no — I don’t want to say concern — but we’re relishing the moment.”

Stillwater;14;0;10;14;--;38

Muskogee;7;7;0;7;--;21

STW – Gundy 1 run (Grant kick)

MUS – Ficklin 1 run (Armstrong kick)

STW – Thompson 23 pass from Gundy (Grant kick)

MUS – Watson 23 pass from Johnson (Armstrong kick)

STW – Gundy 4 run (Grant kick)

STW – Grant 42 field goal

STW – Roberts 9 run (Grant kick)

STW – Gundy 47 run (Grant kick)

MUS – McGee 5 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – STW 17, MUS 17; Rushes-Yards – STW 45-270, MUS 31-151; Comp-Att-Int – STW 12-17-0, MUS 20-29-2. Passing Yards – STW 104, MUS 278. Fumbles-Lost – STW 0-0, MUS 0-0. Penalty Yards – STW 6-65, MUS 7-70. Total Yards – STW 374, MUS 429. Punts-Avg. – STW 1-40, MUS 3-26.3