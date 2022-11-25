Stillwater fends off Deer Creek comeback attempt, head to state championship with 33-28 win

PONCA CITY — Gage Gundy couldn’t watch the play.

The senior quarterback instead turned his back to the field at Sullins Stadium in Ponca City, focusing on the Stillwater fans packed into the home side of the stadium.

If the Pioneers defense couldn’t stop Deer Creek’s last-ditch pass, Gundy’s high school career would end. Coming out of the half, it seemed improbable the Antlers would have a chance at winning. But 23 minutes of game time later, a touchdown would have sealed a 30-point comeback.

“I was just looking at the crowd,” Gundy said. “Seeing what their thoughts were on the play.”

Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson dropped back, with 3.2 seconds remaining in the game, trailing by five and on the Stillwater side of the field.

He surveyed the field as pressure pushed him out of the pocket, and as he lofted the football toward the end zone, Stillwater defensive back Garhett Reese moved toward it.

He leapt, securing the football and crashing into the field as the Pioneers trickled onto the field in celebration.

Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28.

On a cold Friday night, it was Stillwater fending off a second-half comeback bid from the Antlers, winning the Class 6AII semifinals game to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2019.

The Pioneers will play Choctaw at 1 p.m. next Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“It feels good,” said Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We talk about all the time, we’ve just got to be tougher, longer. We jumped out big and obviously it got as close as it can get. We held on, persevered, I think it says a lot about our team.”

The Pioneers scored 27 of their 33 points in the first five minutes of the game, capitalizing on a 69-yard touchdown run by running back Noah Roberts and a 72-yard pass from Gundy to Heston Thompson.

Stillwater also forced three turnovers in the first quarter, recovering a fumble on a kickoff and intercepting Adamson twice. They turned two of those turnovers into touchdowns to boast a four-score lead after 12 minutes.

The Antlers would respond after halftime, with Adamson scoring two touchdowns on the ground and throwing for another. The sophomore quarterback finished completing 22-of-34 passes for 228 yards.

Deer Creek also recovered two onside kicks in the second half, allowing it to use the short yardage and score quickly. With less than five minutes in the game, the Antlers’ third onside kick would be recovered by the Pioneers, who on the ensuing drive ate most of the remaining game clock.

A 37-yard field goal attempt by Talon Kendrick — who had banked kicks of 24 and 25 earlier in the game — missed wide left, giving the Antlers a chance to win, trailing by five with 58 seconds left.

But the Stillwater defense stepped up, thwarting the Antlers’ chances and advancing to the state championship game.

“It’s exciting,” Reese said. “At the beginning of the year this was the goal.”

STILLWATER 33, DEER CREEK 28

Deer Creek;0;0;15;13;--;28

Stillwater;27;3;0;3;--;33

First quarter

STW – Noah Roberts 69 run (kick failed), 11:25

STW – Talon Kendrick 21 pass from Gage Gundy (Kendrick kick), 11:13

STW – Heston Thompson 72 pass from Gundy (Kendrick kick), 9:15

STW – Heston Thompson 3 pass from Gundy (Kendrick kick), 7:36

Second quarter

STW – Kendrick 25 field goal, 0:02

Third quarter

DC – Grady Adamson 20 run (Adrian Arambula kick), 9:34

DC – Mason Smith 11 pass from Adamson (Adamson run), 0:20

Fourth quarter

STW – Kendrick 24 field goal, 8:24

DC – Deontaye Wilson 6 run (Arambula kick), 4:45

DC – Adamson 6 run (2PT run failed), 4:16

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: DC 17, STW 15; Rushes-Yards: DC 28-100, STW 47-281; Comp-Att-Int: DC 22-34-3, STW 13-19-0. Passing Yards: DC 228, STW 161. Fumbles-Lost: DC 1-1, STW 0-0. Penalty Yards: DC 6-75, STW 13-125. Total Yards: DC 327, STW 439. Punts: DC 2-37.5, STW 1-38