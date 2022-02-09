 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State title 'meant a lot' to Bixby QB Christian Burke
0 Comments

State title 'meant a lot' to Bixby QB Christian Burke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby Signing (copy)

Bixby's Christian Burke signs to play football at Southwestern College during a ceremony Wednesday at Bixby High School.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World
BIXBY – As a first-year starter, Christian Burke quarterbacked Bixby to another Class 6AII state championship and helped the Spartans extend their winning streak to 49 consecutive games, an Oklahoma 11-man record.
"This past state championship meant a lot to me," Burke said. "I worked hard for it. I didn't really get to play much in previous years, but my senior year I had a really good year."
After throwing for 3,037 yards and 35 touchdowns, Burke signed last week with Southwestern College, an NAIA school in Winfield, Kansas.
"I loved the coaches," he said. "They were all super sweet, nice and genuine, just great dudes."
Burke was among nine Spartans whose signings were celebrated in front of a large crowd Wednesday afternoon.
"It was awesome to see family, friends and coaches here to support all of us ​ not just me, but all of the sports," Burke said.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super sophomores and surging Owasso as playoffs get closer

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida
Football

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida

  • Updated

Brown, a two-year starter, led Lincoln to two Class 3A football state title games. In 2021, Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished 13-1. Brown completed 167-of-235 passes for 2,750 yards and 41 TDs. He had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert