State title 'meant a lot' to Bixby QB Christian Burke

BIXBY – As a first-year starter, Christian Burke quarterbacked Bixby to another Class 6AII state championship and helped the Spartans extend their winning streak to 49 consecutive games, an Oklahoma 11-man record.

"This past state championship meant a lot to me," Burke said. "I worked hard for it. I didn't really get to play much in previous years, but my senior year I had a really good year."

After throwing for 3,037 yards and 35 touchdowns, Burke signed last week with Southwestern College, an NAIA school in Winfield, Kansas.

"I loved the coaches," he said. "They were all super sweet, nice and genuine, just great dudes."

Burke was among nine Spartans whose signings were celebrated in front of a large crowd Wednesday afternoon.

"It was awesome to see family, friends and coaches here to support all of us – ​ not just me, but all of the sports," Burke said.

