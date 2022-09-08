State championship loss fuels TU commit Devin Robinson, Union’s defensive stalwart and team motivator

All Devin Robinson could do was hug Makhai Belt.

The final seconds had oozed off the game clock. The score of 30-15 became final. Union finished as the Class 6AI state runner-up to archrival Jenks.

Tears streamed down the face of Robinson, Union’s 6-foot strong safety – then a junior – as he embraced Belt, a senior cornerback for the Redhawks on the field last December at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

“I tried my best to get you all the state championship this year and I let you all down,” Robinson said between apologies to Belt.

“It’s all good, we failed together,” Belt replied. “Go get it for me next year.”

Nine months later, Robinson refers to that state championship loss as the defining moment of his football career. The Tulsa commit molded himself into a team leader and motivator for the Redhawks since, becoming a stalwart for the team’s defensive unit.

“It hurt really bad seeing at my seniors with their heads down,” he said. “I just didn’t want to go through that again, and I’ve been working all offseason, even now, to not feel that way again.

“I really had to sit back and say, ‘I’ve got to keep working.’”

There are daily reminders to keep Robinson focused on his goal. Union assistant coach Matthew Spicer keeps the final score from last season’s state championship game as his background on his phone, reminding the team every day about it.

Those reminders have only amplified this week with the Redhawks hosting Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Union Tuttle Stadium.

“It’s really motivated me and I’ve been trying to motivate the defensive backs just to keep working and a good day has to be a great day,” Robinson said.

And Robinson’s been having a lot of those great days recently.

Keeping the family close

Robinson’s offseason was hectic.

He felt the team looked unconditioned toward the end of its state championship loss, so he increased his cardio. He ran stadiums and gassers, steadily improving his stamina for game days.

He lifted weight two or three times a day in the summer.

“When you’re tired and you just want to put your hands on your knees and say, ‘I’m done’ you’ve got to get back up, take a deep breath and keep conditioning,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing, the mental part about it.”

But, the biggest event of Robinson’s offseason was his commitment to play college football at Tulsa.

“My family loved it, my mom, my grandparents they really loved it when they went up there with me just everything, it felt like I was at home,” Robinson said.

Family is important to Robinson, who will be 10 minutes from his mother’s house when he goes to college. He’s someone who doesn’t want to move far away from his friends, making TU the ideal landing spot for him.

Robinson also developed close relationships with Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery and defensive coordinator Luke Olson during the offseason, with Olson being someone Robinson talks to almost every day.

“I haven’t really thought about moving too far away from home,” he said.

Robinson’s family has also been the anchor for his football career. After competing in wrestling matches at an early age, his grandfather suggested giving football a try in the second grade. Robinson fell in love with it, quitting wrestling just to dedicate more time to it.

“My grandpa has been one of the biggest influences,” Robinson said. “He took over the role as my dad really, and my mom’s been there and my grandma. They’ve always pushed me to be the best I can at anything I do.”

Despite quitting wrestling, Robinson and his teammates will occasionally spar in the locker room, with Robinson saying he can beat anyone, except for Vanderbilt commit defensive lineman De'Marion Thomas.

“He’s probably the only guy who’s taken me down easily,” Robinson said with a laugh.

Leading by example

Robinson isn’t Ed Reed. But, that’s who he tries to play like.

“I have a very good play style – I can come down and hit you pretty hard in the mouth, or I can lock up your best guy – that’s how I feel I can play. I probably would put it close to Ed Reed.

“I’m not saying I am Ed Reed but that’s who I try to be like.”

While Robinson attempts to emulate an NFL Hall of Famer on the field, he tries to motivate his teammates to play at a higher level, too.

After warm-ups, Robinson always pulls the defensive backs into a tight circle to give a speech. He talks about giving full effort on every play and how he trusts them to give it to him, because they trust him to give them full effort.

He can’t help but bring up last year’s state title loss as extra incentive to play hard.

“Always keep your head up, don’t ever put your head down,” he says to the unit.

So far, it has worked for the group. In two games this season, the Redhawks have only allowed 17 points.

Robinson’s leadership carries over into life, too.

“He’s the first person, if people can’t get a ride to practice, ‘Hey, I’ll come pick you up,’” Thomas said. “He looks out for the JV guys too.”

Union senior Gage Arthur, who has been close to Robinson since middle school, said Robinson is the ideal demonstration of what a great friend is.

“When you need Devin, he’s going to be there,” Arthur said. “We used to always sit on the bus with each other and talk before games.”

It’s grueling work for Robinson, but he gladly accepts it.

Because, he doesn’t ever want again to feel the disappointment he felt 10 months ago in Edmond.