Sports talk podcast: Previewing Oklahoma high school, Big 12 and NFL football

  • Updated
Tulsa World sports columnists Bill Haisten and Guerin Emig preview all levels of football in their latest podcast. Which local players are turning heads in NFL camps? Who is the favorite to win the Big 12? What is going on with the quarterbacks at Jenks and other area high schools this offseason?

