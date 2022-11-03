Sperry pulls away from Beggs for 35-18 victory

BEGGS — As the moon shined down on Sperry’s 35-18 win on Thursday night, Pirates quarterback Brady Benham and his teammates retreated towards the visitors’ bleachers to celebrate their alma mater with the Sperry Band of Pirates.

At the same time, Beggs players (6-4) moved in front of their band to do the same minus the celebratory aspect.

“There’s a history with Sperry and Beggs, and we don’t like each other,” Benham said after the game. “So we’re fighting for every yard.”

That battle started on the first play from scrimmage, when Sperry senior back Lane Wheeler broke out of the gate for a 48-yard carry. Two plays later, Benham handed the ball to senior Stanley Rivas, who carried it 17 yards into the end zone. Rivas added the extra point for the Pirates (6-4).

In Sperry fashion, Beggs sophomore slot Ryan Grayson took the Golden Demons’ first play 44 yards. Senior running back Darieon Johnson completed the drive with an 8-yard touchdown carry, but the extra point attempt failed.

“All year long, we’ve been in tough ball games,” Sperry coach Robert Park said. “We’ve had to play all the way into the fourth quarter with our guys.”

The Golden Demons took over after a Sperry punt in the second quarter, and junior tailback Red Martel capitalized soon after with a 47-yard touchdown run to put Beggs ahead 12-7.

Late in the first half, the Beggs defense stood up the Pirates up and forced them to punt from their own 17-yard line. Sperry booted the ball downfield, but the Beggs returner, who called for a fair catch, failed to secure it as a Sperry gunner came down with it.

On first down, Benham wasted no time against the ticking second quarter clock as he connected with Rivas on a 40-yard touchdown pass, Rivas securing the ball despite contact with a defender.

“That play was not me. That was all Stanley. I just put it up for him,” Benham said.

The clock fell to under one minute. The Pirates slugged their way down the field, taking their last two timeouts until Benham dove into the end zone from the 1-yard line.

On its first possession of the third quarter, Sperry forced Beggs to punt. Quarterback Knox Dyson handled the Golden Demons’ punting duties, but his kick ricocheted off another player and back in Dyson’s direction. He fell onto the ball as the Pirates took over from the Beggs 9-yard line.

“Something happened down there and we got a short field and capitalized,” Park said. “That was another big thing. When we got a short field, we capitalized by scoring.”

Benham scored on the Pirates’ consequent possession and the next while Sperry went up 28-12.

Grayson, who finished the game with 191 rushing yards for the Golden Demons, ran for a 49-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

“I’m just proud of our defense to keep tackling, because they (Beggs) have some great players,” Park said. “Their good athlete got loose … he’s going to go to the house. He can run. We just kept playing. That’s what we do.”

The Pirates kept the Golden Demons out of their end zone for the remainder of the night while tailback Walker McCause added another Sperry touchdown inside of two minutes remaining.

With Victory Christian’s win over Kiefer on Thursday night, Sperry will likely be a No. 3 seed in the postseason, and Beggs will likely be a No. 4.

SPERRY 35, BEGGS 18

Sperry 7 7 14 7 — 35

Beggs 6 6 6 0 — 18

SP — Stanley Rivas 17 run (Rivas kick)

BD — Darieon Johnson 8 run (kick missed)

BD — Red Martel 47 run (2 pt failed)

SP — Brady Benham 1 run (Rivas kick)

SP — Benham 1 run (Rivas kick)

SP — Benham 2 run (Rivas kick)

BD — Grayson 49 run (2pt failed)

SP — Walker McCause 7 run (Rivas kick)

First Downs — SP 15, BD 13; Rushes-Yards — SP 52-298, BD 35-303; Att-Comp-Int — SP 2-7-1, 5-17-1; Passing Yards — SP 58, BD 30; Fum-Lost — SP 2-1, BD 3-1; Penalty Yards — SP 4-20, 9-57; Total Yards — SP 356, BD 343; Punts-Avg — SP 4-32.5, BD 3-25.6.