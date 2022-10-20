Special teams, defense set tone as Union avenges '20 semifinal loss against Santa Fe

Although Edmond Santa Fe was winless, the Wolves had Union's full attention Thursday night.

Santa Fe hadn't lost by more than 19 points in a game this year, including four one-score losses. And it was only two years ago that the Santa Fe played in the Class 6AI state title game after defeating Union in the semifinals.

"We were walking around with a chip on our shoulder a little bit this week," Union senior linebacker Kaden Thomas said. "Our seniors remember the heartbreak of those semifinals and how they knocked us out."

Thomas was a big part of Union's early onslaught that was the equivalent of a knockout that determined Thursday's winner. He recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and later in the first quarter blocked a punt to set up another TD as the second-ranked Redhawks rolled to a 62-21 victory over the Wolves in a District 6AI-2 matchup at Union Tuttle Stadium.

"We focus a lot on special teams," Thomas said.

Union sophomore quarterback Shaker Reisig completed 16-of-20 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, including two to junior Jino Boyd.

The Redhawks (8-0, 5-0) led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter despite gaining only 57 yards — just 22 more than Santa Fe as Union's defense and special team either produced or set up all the points.

On the opening kickoff, the tone was set as Devon Jordan forced the fumble that Thomas recovered. On the first snap, Dae'Mar Nealy scored on a 12-yard run.

Boyd's 34-yard punt return set up Union's second TD on only its second snap as Reisig fired a 17-yard TD pass to Grayson Tempest and Union led 14-0 after only two minutes.

Thomas' blocked punt came on Santa Fe's next possession, setting up Boyd's 19-yard TD catch for a 21-0 lead midway through the first.

A 27-yard gain on a fake punt gave Santa Fe its initial first down and scoring chance, but that derailed quickly as Devin Robinson raced 71 yards for a TD on an interception return for a 28-0 lead with 3:40 left in the opening period.

In the second quarter, Reisig threw TD passes of 5 yards to Lane Wood and 34 to Boyd. JT Fridrich's fumble recovery set up Wood's TD. Boyd's touchdown came on a dazzling catch as he took the ball away from a defender in the end zone.

"I just want my quarterback to trust me in those moments and just give me a chance," said Boyd, who returned recently after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 and missing two games.

The first half ended with Cameron Sarey's 27-yard field goal for a 45-0 lead.

Santa Fe turned the tables for a moment as the second half started as the first half did — with a fumbled kickoff. Chris Fitzpatrick's recovery set up Isaiah Fields' 2-yard TD run on the half's first snap for Santa Fe.

However, Union immediately answered with Isaac Covington's 70-yard kickoff return for a TD, giving each team a touchdown in the half's opening 25 seconds.

Unlike Santa Fe's 21-14 win in the 2020 semifinals, the only suspense in the teams' first meeting since then was Union's margin of victory, which was cut to 41 points as Wolves quarterback Daniel Newton scored on a 1-yard run with 42 seconds left.

"We had to get that one back," Boyd said, referring to the 2020 semifinal loss. "Tough loss for our seniors two years ago, but this feels good — 100%."

UNION 62, EDMOND SANTA FE 21

Santa Fe;0;0;7;14;—;21

Union;28;17;10;7;—;62

UN — Nealy 12 run (Sarey kick)

UN — Tempest 17 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — Boyd 19 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — Robinson 71 interception return (Sarey kick)

UN — Wood 5 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — Boyd 34 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — FG, Sarey 27

SF — Fields 2 run (Purvis kick)

UN — Covington 60 kickoff return (Sarey kick)

UN — FG, Sarey 34

SF — Hand 1 run (Purvis kick)

UN — Farley 4 run (Sarey kick)

SF — Newton 1 run (Purvis kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — SF 12, UN 16; Rushes-Yards — SF 41-133, UN 19-70; Comp-Att-Int — SF 9-23-1, UN 19-25-0. Passing Yards — SF 66, UN 234. Fumbles-Lost — SF 2-2, UN 2-2. Penalty Yards — SF 3-17, UN 3-15. Total Yards — SF 199, UN 304. Punts-Avg. — SF 9-32.1, UN 3-40.0.