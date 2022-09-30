Special teams, defense help Union to 61-3 win over Yukon

As much as Union’s offense moved the ball, it was really the Redhawks’ special teams that had a major hand in their dominating 61-3 victory over Yukon Friday night in a District 6AI-2 contest at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

Yes, D.J. McKinney rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, but one of his touchdowns, and another one by Dae’Mar Nealy, was set up by blocked punts by Thomas Gothard, and another Union score came on Grayson Tempest’s 54-yard punt return.

“Special teams is a big part of football, blocked punts can change the tide of any game,” Gothard said.

“Pretty exciting to see Grayson return a punt for a touchdown and get some blocked kicks,” added Union coach Kirk Fridrich. “I think (Gothard) blocked three or four last year, so he’s really coming on as a senior.”

And the defense limited Yukon to just 24 yards until late in the third quarter when the starters came out of the game, and generated turnovers on three consecutive possessions to start the third quarter, two of which led to touchdowns.

“You want to start the second half really tough,” Fridrich said. “When you get a lead like that going into halftime, you want to come out strong, and to have your defense come out and give you such short fields for our offense, I think that allowed us to establish the game and get it under control.”

Nealy, who entered the game with 51 yards on 12 carries for the entire season, enjoyed a breakout performance, picking up 53 yards on eight rushes, along with three touchdowns.

“I felt good. I’m just blessed to be in this opportunity and do the things I can do,” said Nealy, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior. “God gave me the gifts and I’m just going to apply those every day. I just trust in my coaches and they put me in the right footsteps. You have to (make the most of opportunity).”

Union (5-0, 2-0) were ahead 7-0 early in the second quarter when three consecutive possessions ended in special teams-related touchdowns. First came Tempest’s 54-yard return that put the Redhawks up 13-0.

The Union defense forced a 3-and-out on Yukon’s next series and the resulting punt, from Yukon’s own 16-yard-line, was blocked by Gothard and recovered by Edward Pointer on the 2-yard-line.

Nealy scored on a 2-yard run on the very next play.

Yukon’s next possession ended in another 3-and-out, and another punt from the Millers’ own 16-yard-line. Once again, Gothard got a hand on it and this one again was caught by Cyrus Burrus on the 16.

Once again, the next play saw the ball wind up in the end zone, as McKinney scored on a 16-yard rush to make it 27-0 with 5:05 left in the second quarter.

McKinney made it 33-0 heading into halftime with an 8-yard TD run with 35 second left in the quarter.

Then the defense forced turnovers on Yukon’s first three second half possessions. First an interception by Braylen Irven-Fisher gave Union the ball on the Millers’ 15-yard-line, and two plays later, Nealy struck for a 6-yard touchdown run.

The next Yukon possession lasted one play, as Union’s Ian Rowe recovered a fumble on the Millers’ 10-yard-line. Two plays later, quarterback Shaker Reisig connected with Tempest on a 4-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Redhawks’ lead to 47-0.

Immediately after that, the Union defense needed three plays to get the ball back, this time when Ashton Fowler intercepted Yukon quarterback Logan Troxell at the Millers’ 40.

“That’s just my guys doing their thing, not giving up yards and making tackles,” said Gothard, a senior cornerback, of the defense.

At that point, the defensive starters came out of the game, with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter, having surrendered just 24 yards total.

For Yukon (1-4, 0-2), Troxell ended up with a team-high 29 yards rushing on 14 carries, while completing 4-of-10 passes for 10 yards.

Union’s first-team offense did well when they needed to.

After Union chewed 6:02 off the clock and moved the ball down to the Yukon 28-yard-line on 11 plays during the game’s opening drive, the Redhawks ended up turning the ball over on downs when Shaker Reisig was sacked on 4th-and-10.

But the next Union possession lasted just two plays, as McKinney broke through for a 74-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

“After the first drive, I don’t think we were very efficient, had five penalties in that first quarter, but we settled in, I thought our offense became pretty efficient,” Fridrich said. “D.J. again, is an outstanding tailback, very explosive.”

In addition to McKinney’s big day, Reisig also excelled, completing 14-of-17 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception.