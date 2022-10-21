Skiatook unable to hold off Catoosa in 34-13 loss

CATOOSA — Just when Skiatook gained some momentum going into halftime, Catoosa snatched it back in the second half on its way to a 34-13 win Friday night at Frank McNabb Stadium.

The Indians dominated the first half, but led just 14-7 at intermission after the Bulldogs scored on a 42-yard pass from Jace White to Alex Morgan with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter.

But Catoosa (1-7, 1-4 District 4A-3) took the kickoff to open the second half and marched 89 yards on 11 plays, chewing up 5:03 of the clock, and took a 20-7 lead when Tanner Casey hauled in a 27-yard pass from Russel Dugger. It propelled the Indians to their first win of the season.

"Our defensive unit played awesome in the first half, allowing just the one big play," Catoosa coach Christian Hood said. "It was a little nervous at half with only a seven-point lead. They pinned us deep on the kickoff (to start the second half). It was big time to see us come out and convert on a key third down early in the drive and continue marching down the field."

Catoosa then forced Skiatook to punt, and responded with an eight-play, 80-yard drive to take control, making it 27-7 on a 16-yard run by Michael Blendowski with 51 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with a seven-play, 71-yard drive of their own to cut the deficit to 27-13 when White and Morgan hooked up again, this time from 25 yards.

But the Indians wasted no time putting the game out of reach when Dugger found Casey on a 32-yard strike for his third TD of the night.

"I told our guys we don't win this game five weeks ago," Hood said. "We have a lot of youth. We had a really simple game plan, we told the guys to trust their techniques."

Dugger, a senior, finished 25-of-32 for 308 yards with three TDs. He also ran for 30 yards. Another senior, Michael Barnett, had 11 catches for 95 yards.

"It's good to see our seniors get a win," Hood said. "They've put in a lot of work. I'm happy for them to get a win, especially at home."

Hood said he let Dugger make the calls on the field as the game progressed.

"He's a smart kid. He did a good job," Hood said.

Casey, a sophomore, finished with six catches for 118 yards and three TDs.

"Tanner had a good game for us last week, and it's really cool to see him get the spotlight," Hood said. "He tracks the ball well and he's a competitor."

Skiatook was led by Morgan, who had seven catches for 114 yards and both of the Bulldogs' touchdowns. Running back Colton Sutton had 12 carries for 45 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury.

Skiatook falls to 2-6, 1-4 and was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

CATOOSA 34, SKIATOOK 13

Skiatook;0;7;0;6;--;13

Catoosa;0;14;13;7;--;34

Second quarter

CA - Tanner Casey 20 pass from Russel Dugger (Michael Blendowski kick), 7:49.

CA - Boomer Lovins 4 run (Blendowski kick), 3:36.

SK - Alex Morgan 42 pass from Jace White (Brecken Maxwell kick), :43.

Third quarter

CA - Casey 27 pass from Dugger (kick fail), 6:57.

CA - Blendowski 16 run (Blendowski kick), :51.

Fourth quarter

SK - Morgan 25 pass from White (kick block), 10:24.

CA - Casey 32 pass from Dugger (Blendowski kick), 7:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - SK 10, CA 28. Rushes-Yards - SK 26-86, CA 37-214. Comp-Att-Int - SK 8-16-2, CA 26-33-0. Passing Yards - SK 126, CA 324. Fumbles-Lost - SK 1-0, CA 6-3. Penalty Yards - SK - 3-35, CA 7-62. Records - SK 2-6, CA 1-7. Total Yards - SK - 208, CA 538. Punts-Avg. - SK 6-39.5, CA 0-0.