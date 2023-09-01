SKIATOOK, OK – Knocking on the door of the endzone, Skiatook squandered its best chance of the night to score its first offensive points when quarterback Bryson Earp threw the Bulldogs’ third interception of the game.

The interception turned out to be the dagger as Skiatook failed to get near the endzone in its ensuing – and final – drive of the game. Skiatook lost its season opener to Glenpool in a 14-7 low-scoring affair on Friday night at home.

“Just keep their heads up, they played really hard, proud of them,” Skiatook head coach Vance Miller said when asked what his postgame message was to his team following the close loss. “There’s some things we need to get fixed and we’ll just continue to get better.”

Skiatook’s lone points came on the defensive side when senior Jayzan Glover intercepted Glenpool quarterback Rueger Tatum for a 36-yard touchdown return. The defensive touchdown helped Skiatook enter halftime with a modest 7-0 lead over Glenpool.

With both offenses struggling, Glenpool only needed a pair of scores to escape with the road win. The Warriors’ two touchdowns happened on back-to-back plays to start the second half.

After a seven-play, 50-yard opening half drive that was exclusively on the ground resulted in a 10-yard touchdown run by junior running back Joshua Bowler, Skiatook only garnered five plays for six yards in its ensuing drive.

After regaining the ball, Glenpool made Skiatook immediately pay as Tatum found an open seam on a quarterback keeper to run for a 54-yard score. This was the longest run of a busy night on the ground for Glenpool as it rushed for 210 yards on 42 carries – including 135 rushing yards on 25 carries in the second half alone.

“That was a little bit of a momentum changer there,” Miller said on Glenpool’s two consecutive touchdowns. “We just didn’t overcome it. It’s something we’re going to work on this next week.”

The two-play sequence was enough for Glenpool to get the win as Skiatook’s passing attack struggled throughout the game.

Despite the loss, Skiatook’s defense shined in its season opener as it limited Glenpool to 266 offensive yards and six turnovers.

“I thought our defense played outstanding tonight,” Miller said. “They gave us a chance to win.”

The offense, on the other hand, appears to be a work in progress.

Entering the season, Skiatook rostered a youthful quarterback room. This issue was magnified in the second half when the Bulldogs generated just 25 passing yards on 5-of-19 completions and two interceptions. This included five incompletions in its final eight-play drive.

Miller hopes eventually one of his quarterbacks will stand out and claim the starting job.

“We just got some young quarterbacks right now and just seeing who catches the hot hand and go with them,” Miller said.

GLENPOOL 14, SKIATOOK 7

Skiatook: 7;0;0;0 – 7

Glenpool: 0;0;14;0 – 14

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – SK 23, GP 38; Rushes-Yard – SK 27-65, GP 42-210; Comp-Att-Int – SK 10-29-3, GP 7-17-2; Passing Yards – SK 76, GP 56; Fumbles-Lost – SK 0-0, GP 3-3; Penalty Yards – SK 8-90, GP 12-105; Total Yards – SK 141, GP 266; Punts-Avg – SK 6-32.8, GP 3-33.3