Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BROKEN ARROW — For the second consecutive year, Broken Arrow’s football season is off to a rough start after a loss to Arkansas power Bentonville.

On Friday night, Carter Nye completed 13-of-14 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to lead Bentonville to a 41-0 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Nye, who connected on his first 12 passes, tossed a pair of TDsach to CJ Brown and Luke Coon.

Last season, Nye passed for 271 yards and five TDs, including two to Brown, in a 56-46 win over Broken Arrow.

It was expected that Friday’s rematch would be another close shootout, but Bentonville, ranked second in Arkansas by MaxPreps.com, turned it into a rout with six touchdowns in the opening 26 minutes before pulling its starters.

Besides for Class 6AI No. 6 Broken Arrow being thankful it won’t ever have to face Nye and Brown again, here are six other things we learned from the night.

1. Broken Arrow desperately misses injured defensive standouts Derrick Osmond and Lane Condry

Few teams can afford to have two major college talents sidelined and Broken Arrow ia no exception. The absences of Osmond, a Tulsa commit, and Condry leave the Tigers vulnerable against high-powered offenses such as Bentonville, the 2022 Arkansas 7A runner-up, and Union next Friday. Condry is out for an extended period, but Osmond could return in the next week or two.

Nye said about Broken Arrow’s defense, “They weren’t getting as much pressure on me as they did last year. And our receivers did the same thing against their secondary as last year, they were burning them.”

2. CJ Brown has the talent to be an impact player in the Southeastern Conference

Brown, who is committed to Arkansas, made it look easy against Broken Arrow as he scored easily on passes of 57 and 68 yards. Overall, he caught four passes for 166 yards. Brown’s first TD opened the scoring after only 2:06 elapsed. Last year, he caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns.

And Brown showed he has other offensive skills. On the second half’s first snap, he delivered a 62-yard TD pass to wide-open Eli Brooks for a 34-0 lead.

“We threw a little trick play in there, that was fun,” Nye said.

3. Slow starts continue to be a problem for Broken Arrow

A goal for the Tigers going into the season was to start games faster than they did last year when early deficits were a key reason they lost all four close decisions they were involved in, a factor in going 5-7 instead of having a winning record. On Friday night, that didn’t happen for Broken Arrow as Bentonville scored two TDs in the first five minutes of both the first and second halves.

4. Freshman running back Octavian Roberson has star potential

Roberson provided a spark for Broken Arrow with eight rushes for 76 yards. He also had a 20-yard reception. Kaibre Harris had eight carries for 71 yards, but left with an injury in the third quarter.

5. Broken Arrow quarterback Cooper Bates needs better pass protection

Bates often was under pressure and it resuilted in him completing only 10-of-24 passes for 106 yards and being sacked five times. If Broken Arrow can’t pass, defenses can start loading the box and bottling up the running game.

6. Broken Arrow can ill afford special teams breakdowns

The Tigers don’t have much margin for error against elite teams. Broken Arrow usually has a reliable kicking game, but missed field goals of 33 and 42 yards in the first half Friday before the game became a rout. And Bentonville’s sixth TD came on Braylon Hardrick’s recovery of Rivers Wiseman’s blocked punt.

BENTONVILLE 41, BROKEN ARROW 0

Bentonville;20;7;14;0;—;41

Broken Arrow;0;0;0;0;—;0

BEN — Brown 57 pass from Nye (kick failed)

BEN — Coon 17 pass from Nye (Fernstrom kick)

BEN — Brown 68 pass from Nye (Fernstrom kick)

BEN — Coon 19 pass from Nye (Fernstrom kick)

BEN — Brooks 62 pass from Brown (Fernstrom kick)

BEN — Hardrick blocked punt recovery in end zone (Fernstrom kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BEN 15, BA 20; Rushes-Yards — BEN 21-90, BA 45-214; Comp-Att-Int — BEN 18-24-0, BA 11-28-2. Passing Yards — BEN 357, BA 112. Fumbles-Lost — BEN 0-0, BA 2-0. Penalty Yards — BEN 11-88, BA 7-45. Total Yards — BEN 447, BA 326. Punts-Avg. — BEN 5-19.8, BA 5-27.0.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Close Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) is hit near the sideline by Bentonville’s Christian Farrow (5) during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Kayleb Barnett (right) tries to take the ball away from Bentonville’s Noah Nunnelee (20) after Nunnelee’s interception during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) scrambles during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville defensive end Ben Pearson (9) celebrates after a sack against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Broken Arrow’s Kaibre Harris (right) advances the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Injured Broken Arrow player Derrick Osmond (right) encourages a teammate during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Ezekiel Wilson (82) catches the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Kayleb Barnett (above, 3) tries to deflect an under-thrown pass as Bentonville’s Noah Nunnelee (20) intercepts during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) scores a touchdown during a game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World The ball is snapped over the head of BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Brown Arrow’s Kayleb Barnett (3) runs toward Bentonville defensive back Parker Schatzman during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) scrambles during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) is chased during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) is tackled by a pair of Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Broken Arrow’s Kaibre Harris (1) advances the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World The ball is snapped over the head of BA quarterback Cooper Bates during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) stays on his feet after a catch during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Benton Ville’s CJ Brown (2) celebrates after a first half touchdown reception during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) is tackled by a pair of Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) runs after a catch as Broken Arrow safety Donavin Hardaway (ground) and others attempt to pull him down at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) runs after a catch as Broken Arrow safety Donavin Hardaway (ground) attempts to pull him down at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Tayshawn Jones-Wade catches the ball against Bentonville at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville’s defensive end Ben Pearson (9) celebrates after a sack during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) runs for a touchdown during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Kaibre Harris (1) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Ezekiel Wilson (left) runs after a catch during a matchup against Bentonville at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Octavian Roberson (0) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) runs for a touchdown during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Octavian Roberson (0) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Photos: Bentonville shuts out Broken Arrow Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) is hit near the sideline by Bentonville’s Christian Farrow (5) during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Kayleb Barnett (right) tries to take the ball away from Bentonville’s Noah Nunnelee (20) after Nunnelee’s interception during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) scrambles during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville defensive end Ben Pearson (9) celebrates after a sack against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Broken Arrow’s Kaibre Harris (right) advances the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Injured Broken Arrow player Derrick Osmond (right) encourages a teammate during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Ezekiel Wilson (82) catches the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Kayleb Barnett (above, 3) tries to deflect an under-thrown pass as Bentonville’s Noah Nunnelee (20) intercepts during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) scores a touchdown during a game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World The ball is snapped over the head of BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Brown Arrow’s Kayleb Barnett (3) runs toward Bentonville defensive back Parker Schatzman during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) scrambles during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Action during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA quarterback Cooper Bates (7) is chased during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) is tackled by a pair of Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Broken Arrow’s Kaibre Harris (1) advances the ball during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World The ball is snapped over the head of BA quarterback Cooper Bates during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) stays on his feet after a catch during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Benton Ville’s CJ Brown (2) celebrates after a first half touchdown reception during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) is tackled by a pair of Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) runs after a catch as Broken Arrow safety Donavin Hardaway (ground) and others attempt to pull him down at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver Luke Coon (11) runs after a catch as Broken Arrow safety Donavin Hardaway (ground) attempts to pull him down at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA wide receiver Tayshawn Jones-Wade catches the ball against Bentonville at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville’s defensive end Ben Pearson (9) celebrates after a sack during the Bentonville-Broken Arrow high school football game at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) runs for a touchdown during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Kaibre Harris (1) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Ezekiel Wilson (left) runs after a catch during a matchup against Bentonville at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Octavian Roberson (0) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown (2) runs for a touchdown during their game against Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World BA’s Octavian Roberson (0) runs past a host of Bentonville defensive players at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World