Sidelined by injury, Ty Walls became the silent leader for Jenks

JENKS — Ty Walls admits it took a toll on him.

Jenks’ senior wide receiver/defensive back missed the first half of his season with a hamstring injury. He initially had hoped to return after a week or two, but setbacks resulted in that number rising.

“I ended up hurting my other leg because I was favoring that leg so much because my hamstring was still hurting,” Walls said.

After eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards and winning his second consecutive state championship with the Trojans in 2021, Walls was relegated to watching the season from the sidelines.

He witnessed the offensive struggles. Escaping Edmond Santa Fe 13-10 and Owasso 14-7. He watched Jenks get throttled 38-3 against Union in the Backyard Bowl.

When asked what the hardest part about missing the beginning of the season, Walls kept it short. “Just watching my team play without me,” he said. “Knowing that I wouldn’t be out there.”

But now Walls is back out there. After healing up his legs and returning to the starting lineup, Walls has regained his productivity and become a favorite target for Ike Owens in a suddenly humming offense. Since Walls’ return, the Trojans offense is averaging 48.6 points, with Walls becoming a key contributor.

And now, Walls will get to display his prowess on national TV against Class 6AI top-ranked Bixby on Thursday night.

“It’s huge,” he said about the game which will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. “Especially this game, being on ESPN and a bunch of Division I, big-time schools will be watching because they have great players and we have great players on our team; you know it’s going to be exciting.”

Walls credited the Trojans getting healthy for the offensive explosion, pointing to running back Jaiden Carroll for improving the scoring. But he also recognized the contribution he’s making.

“I’ve always felt like — my mindset is — you put the ball in my hands and I’m going to make a play for the team and good things are going to happen,” Walls said.

But while spending time on the sideline waiting to return from his injuries, Walls focused on an aspect of his game he needed to improve.

Leadership.

“I needed to be more of a vocal leader,” he said. “I was just talking to a bunch of the younger guys, we had a lot of younger guys playing and just making sure that they were doing the right things and what it would take to win.”

While nursing his legs — and stressing about not producing film to send to potential colleges — Walls focused on helping the younger players improve.

He pointed to Ayden Christiansen as one of the many underclassmen he has mentored.

"He’s had a bunch of upside this year,” Walls said. “He’s stepped into a bigger role and he’s been making plays for us.”

Walls specifically pointed to a halftime against Edmond Santa Fe, when he rallied the receivers to trust the basics and play the game they have been playing for their entire lives.

“I was telling him and some other guys to just be confident,” he said. “You know you guys are good players and can make plays for us.”

His leadership didn’t end with only younger players. Walls talked about helping focus his quarterback, Owens, while Walls was injured. The QB-WR duo had been best friends since first grade, and Walls aided in helping Owens trust some of the younger pass catchers.

“I feel like I’m a very reliable player for him and we both make each other better,” Walls said.

That's a sentiment Owens shares.

“Throw Ty the ball, give him the ball, he’s going to play his heart out,” Owens said. “Every time the ball is in his hands he’s going to do something special.”

And now that Walls has returned to the field as the player he was last season, he has something to prove come Thursday night.

“To show the coaches I’m back and here to stay,” he said.