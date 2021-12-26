Services pending for former Sandites football coach L.D. Bains

L.D. Bains, the winningest football coach in Sand Springs history, died Thursday in Tulsa. He was 86.

Services are pending with Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Bains, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990, had 72 wins in 14 seasons for the Sandites from 1983-96. He led the Sandites to Class 5A semifinal berths in 1987 and '90.

Bains posted a 203-165-5 record in 35 seasons as a high school head football coach in Oklahoma. He began with two seasons at Ringling in 1961-62. Bains then moved to Hugo, where he coached seven seasons from 1963-69.

Bains coached 12 seasons from 1970-81 at Miami. He led the Wardogs to five district titles and their only appearance ever in a state title game in 1973, losing to Shawnee for the 3A gold ball.

After spending a year as an assistant principal at Miami, he moved to Sand Springs in 1983, where he inherited a program that went 2-8 the previous season.

Bains was a Chelsea High School graduate and played football for the University of Tulsa.

