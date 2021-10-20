Sapulpa's ball-handling wizard, Mark Tucker, dies at 65

Sapulpa games in the era began with a Tucker passing exhibition during layup drills. Then came the grand finale. With a ball spinning on his finger, Tucker would pass it between his legs, bring it back up to chest level and try to pop it off his head and into the basket.

“Whenever the ball went in, the crowd went wild,” Whillock said. “(Reins) had taken over a program that needed to be rebuilt, and I’m sure he thought, 'What better way is there to get people through the doors than to have a kid putting on a show like that?’”

In his final Sapulpa season, Tucker averaged 24.3 points per game and received All-State recognition.

He went on to play two years at the University of Tulsa before transferring to OSU. After sitting out for a season, he ranked second nationally in 1977-78 by making 91.2% of his free throws. Over two Cowboys seasons, he averaged 15.9 points per game, tied for 12th in school history.

“But the best thing about Mark was his humility and positive presence,” said Chris Powell, a close friend who helped Tucker train while at OSU, was a cousin to Tucker’s wife, Sandra, and a groomsman in their wedding. “I never saw Mark without a smile unless he was on a basketball court, where he was one of the most intense people I had ever seen.”