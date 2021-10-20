Sapulpa's ball-handling wizard, Mark Tucker, dies at 65

Mark Tucker was a magician with a basketball in his hands. During the 1973-74 seasons, he helped put the Sapulpa Chieftains on the basketball map.
But he was also remembered Tuesday as a great father, husband and friend.
Tucker, who also starred at Oklahoma State University in 1977-79 and coached high school basketball for 23 seasons, died early Saturday at the age of 65 in Waxahachie, Texas. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-September.
His death followed that of his former Chieftains head coach, Ray Reins, by less than a month. Together, they helped lead Sapulpa to a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 1973 and a state semifinal finish in 1974.
“Most people who remember Mark will think about basketball, but the most important things to Mark were his faith and family,” said former Sapulpa coach Tom Whillock, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Tucker and considered him a lifelong friend.
According to Tucker’s youngest son, Konner, “He loved God, family and basketball — in that order. Everybody who knew him knew how much he loved basketball, so you can imagine how much he loved those other two things.”
Even when younger, Mark Tucker had incredible ball skills. He patterned himself after the late “Pistol” Pete Maravich, the former LSU and NBA star who combined ball-handling wizardry with long-range shooting. During his college career, Maravich scored more points (3,667) than any other NCAA Division I player.
Sapulpa games in the era began with a Tucker passing exhibition during layup drills. Then came the grand finale. With a ball spinning on his finger, Tucker would pass it between his legs, bring it back up to chest level and try to pop it off his head and into the basket.
“Whenever the ball went in, the crowd went wild,” Whillock said. “(Reins) had taken over a program that needed to be rebuilt, and I’m sure he thought, 'What better way is there to get people through the doors than to have a kid putting on a show like that?’”
In his final Sapulpa season, Tucker averaged 24.3 points per game and received All-State recognition.
He went on to play two years at the University of Tulsa before transferring to OSU. After sitting out for a season, he ranked second nationally in 1977-78 by making 91.2% of his free throws. Over two Cowboys seasons, he averaged 15.9 points per game, tied for 12th in school history.
“But the best thing about Mark was his humility and positive presence,” said Chris Powell, a close friend who helped Tucker train while at OSU, was a cousin to Tucker’s wife, Sandra, and a groomsman in their wedding. “I never saw Mark without a smile unless he was on a basketball court, where he was one of the most intense people I had ever seen.”
After going to the Chicago Bulls in the 10th round of the 1979 NBA Draft, Tucker started his coaching career at Beggs. He then moved on OKC Southeast, where he guided the Spartans to a state championship in 1982 and went 42-9 over two seasons.
He then ran a sporting goods business with current TU athletic director Rick Dickson for 10 years before returning to the sidelines. He was head coach at Union (1993-95), North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky (1995-99), Sapulpa (2001-03) and Paschal High in Fort Worth, Texas (2005-16).
Tucker had lived with his family in Waxahachie, Texas, a Dallas suburb, since 2004.
He is survived by (among others) his wife of 43 years; two daughters (Kyra Burns and Kadrian Whisenhunt); two sons (Kyle and Konner Tucker); and five granddaughters, whom he called his “Starting Five.”
Tucker’s celebration of life is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sapulpa, followed by interment in Sapulpa Green Hill Memorial Cemetery.
The family is suggesting contributions to the Engadi Ministries International, P.O. Box 7801, Athens, GA 30604. For more information, go to engadiministries.org.