Sandites roll past Chieftains in Highway 97 rivalry

SAND SPRINGS -- For the first time in the 99-year history of the Highway 97 Rivalry, Sand Springs can boast of scoring more than 50 points against Sapulpa.

After trailing by 14 early in the first quarter, the Class 6AII No. 8 Sandites reeled off 30 consecutive points to end the first half of their season opener Friday night and then coasted to a 53-26 victory over the 5A No 9 Chieftains at Memorial Stadium.

Putting up big numbers for the Sandites was third-year veteran quarterback Ty Pennington, who was 16-of-25 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

In the first half, his primary target was backup QB Brody Rutledge, who finished with five receptions for 112 yards and two TDs. His first two catches were touchdowns of 49 yards and 44 yards, the second of which gave Sand Springs a 16-14 lead it didn't relinquish.

“I think it goes past the football field, just that personal relationship we have,” Pennington said of Rutledge. “I trust him, he trusts me, it just showed on the field tonight. He had a big night.”

Jacob Blevins also had a big night, with nine receptions for 118 yards and a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.