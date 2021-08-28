Sandites roll past Chieftains in Highway 97 rivalry

SAND SPRINGS -- For the first time in the 99-year history of the Highway 97 Rivalry, Sand Springs can boast of scoring more than 50 points against Sapulpa.
After trailing by 14 early in the first quarter, the Class 6AII No. 8 Sandites reeled off 30 consecutive points to end the first half of their season opener Friday night and then coasted to a 53-26 victory over the 5A No 9 Chieftains at Memorial Stadium.
Putting up big numbers for the Sandites was third-year veteran quarterback Ty Pennington, who was 16-of-25 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
In the first half, his primary target was backup QB Brody Rutledge, who finished with five receptions for 112 yards and two TDs. His first two catches were touchdowns of 49 yards and 44 yards, the second of which gave Sand Springs a 16-14 lead it didn't relinquish.
“I think it goes past the football field, just that personal relationship we have,” Pennington said of Rutledge. “I trust him, he trusts me, it just showed on the field tonight. He had a big night.”
Jacob Blevins also had a big night, with nine receptions for 118 yards and a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Sandites' new offensive line, coached by Jason Medrano, showed that it could play with the best of them.
“Coach Medrano’s just done an unbelievable job,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “I’m so happy we were able to get him on board. Just the physicality and the mentality he brings to that front -- it was evident. I was telling the offense ‘let’s run the ball, let’s run the ball. They haven’t stopped it yet.’ That’s a great weapon to have.”
Running the ball proved very successful, as Blake Jones amassed 181 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Jones was in and out last season with injuries, but he made his presence known Friday night with a new career-best performance.
The Sandites have won the rivalry game in back-to-back years under Klinck, and they’ve won it seven of the past eight seasons, evening the all-time record to 45-45-5. Sapulpa had held the overall series lead since 1945.
It was Sapulpa, however, that started quickly.
“Sapulpa’s a very well-coached football team,” Klinck about the Chieftains’ early lead. “I’ve coached with (Sapulpa coach) Tim Holt before. I knew they were going to come out here with a great game plan against us and I’m not surprised by it.”
D’Angelo Mitchell set up the Chieftains’ opening drive with a 47-yard kick return and Sapulpa marched the remaining 50 yards in only five plays, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Zac Mason to Xander Konell.
The Chieftains got another short field on a mishandled punt attempt at the Sandite 49-yard line. Mason soon found Mitchell on a 47-yard pass and Ethan Peterson’s kick gave the visitors a 14-0 lead that was erased quickly.
Sand Springs committed 12 penalties for 125 yards, including a few unsportsmanlike calls.
“We’ve got to be smarter in terms of the after-whistle penalties,” Klinck said. “We talk about emotional stability all the time with our team and we didn’t have that today. So we’ve definitely got to figure some things out in terms of making the other team earn everything they get.”
The Sandites did a pretty good job of stopping Sapulpa outside of those first two drives. The defense forced five punts and two turnovers on downs. Drake Fain sacked Mason for a safety in the first quarter and Chase White picked him off on a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
Overall, the Sandites outgained the Chieftains 421-297. Mason finished the game 11-of-22 passing for 126 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Tyreese Jones also gave the Sandites fits at times, rushing for 138 yards. He scored one touchdown on a 61-yard breakaway run in the third quarter.
First-year Sandites kicker Logan Wolfe connected on all six of his extra points as well as a 27-yard field goal.