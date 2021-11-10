Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington moves up to No. 2 in All-World rankings

3. CJ BrownBeggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)

OSU commit had 20 carries for 113 yards and a TD plus a 2-point conversion in the 2A No. 5 Golden Demons’ 27-26 loss at No. 4 Victory Christian. Also had two pass breakups on defense. This season, has 134 rushes for 1,568 yards and 22 TDs. Career totals of 5,223 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 84 TDs.

4. Oscar HammondCollinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)

Caught five passes for 108 yards and two TDs in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals’ 55-13 win at Tahlequah. Has 38 receptions for 914 yards and 14 TDs this season plus 14 carries for 166 yards and three TDs. Also is 3-of-3 passing for 111 yards with a TD. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Zane WoodhamHolland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)