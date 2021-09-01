Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington debuts in All-World rankings after Week 0 win

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ preseason position in parentheses:

1. Braylin Presley

Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)

The World's 2020 state player of the year opened 2021 with 183 all-purpose yards as he played only the first half in a 69-14 win over Mansfield Timberview. Oklahoma State commit had seven rushes for 54 yards, had six catches, including a 70-yarder for a TD, and a 43-yard punt return. Career totals: 3,312 rushing yards, 83 catches for 954 yards, 69 TDs.

2. Chris McClellan

Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)

Spent much of his Rams debut in the Edmond Santa Fe backfield pressuring quarterback Scott Pfieffer in Owasso's 45-22 win. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.

3. Andrew Carney

Collinsville, QB, Sr. (3)