Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington debuts in All-World rankings after Week 0 win

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ preseason position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World's 2020 state player of the year opened 2021 with 183 all-purpose yards as he played only the first half in a 69-14 win over Mansfield Timberview. Oklahoma State commit had seven rushes for 54 yards, had six catches, including a 70-yarder for a TD, and a 43-yard punt return. Career totals: 3,312 rushing yards, 83 catches for 954 yards, 69 TDs.
2. Chris McClellan
Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)
Spent much of his Rams debut in the Edmond Santa Fe backfield pressuring quarterback Scott Pfieffer in Owasso's 45-22 win. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
3. Andrew Carney
Collinsville, QB, Sr. (3)
Will open the season Friday at Oologah. Accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville post an 11-1 record and reach the 5A semifinals last year. Completed 96-of-162 passes for 1,679 yards with 23 TDs and two interceptions. Rushed 175 times for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs.
4. Maurion Horn
Broken Arrow, RB, Sr. (5)
Texas Tech commit had a 70-yard TD catch in a 42-13 win at Mansfield Legacy. Also had two rushes for 33 yards. Last year, had 18 rushes for 1,160 yards, 16 receptions for 235 yards and 13 TDs overall.
5. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had nine rushes for 37 yards, a 23-yard reception and a 21-yard kickoff return in a 52-14 loss at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 3,692 rushing yards, 56 catches for 690 yards, 62 TDs.
6. RJ Spears-Jennings
Broken Arrow, WR, Sr. (6)
University of Oklahoma commit had a 71-yard TD catch against Mansfield Timberview. Last year, had 37 receptions for 790 yards and six TDs overall.
7. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (7)
Will open 2021 season Friday at Oologah. Last year, led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
8. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (8)
Accounted for 119 yards and two TDs in a 35-28 win at 5A No. 4 OKC McGuinness. In 2020, led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 294-of-443, 4,470 yards, 44 TDs, 9 interceptions.
9. Gentry Williams
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (10)
Caught five passes for 38 yards and was part of a strong defensive effort that didn't allow an offensive touchdown in a 51-7 win at Southmoore. The Class of 2022's top college recruit was limited to nine games the previous two years due to injuries.
10. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB (NR)
Makes his debut in the rankings. Completed 16-of-24 passes for 246 yards and three TDs in a 53-26 win over Highway 97 rival Sapulpa. Last year, helped lead the Sandites to the 6AII quarterfinals as he completed 147-of-277 passes for 2,268 yards and 14 TDs. Also rushed for 737 yards and 14 TDs.
