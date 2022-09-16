Sand Springs pulls away to hold off Ponca City, 48-25

SAND SPRINGS — All eyes were on Sand Springs on Friday night as the No. 7 Sandites hosted Ponca City the day after a car accident claimed the lives of three Sand Springs students.

A moment of silence was held before the game, and visiting Ponca City fans arrived in Sandite colors in a show of support. But once the whistle blew, all eyes were on the field as Sand Springs claimed a 48-25 victory.

Sand Springs stormed out to a messy but dominant 27-0 first-half lead before the game devolved into a shootout. The Wildcats cut the deficit to as close as 34-22 in the third quarter before the Sandites held on to improve to 2-1.

Sand Springs committed a total of 15 penalties for 156 yards, negating three touchdowns and extending several Ponca City drives.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined and we’ve got to make adjustments,” said head coach Bobby Klinck.

“Every (set of) officials is different, so we’ve got to be able to make adjustments. And then coming out of halftime we’ve got to have that killer instinct.”

Marek Matheson connected with Jabe Schlehuber on a 45-yard scoring screen early in the first quarter but had it called back for holding. Then Brody Rutledge fumbled the ball away to end the possession.

Three plays later, Schlehuber intercepted the ball for the Sandites, and this time Matheson cashed in on a 34-yard strike to Jacob Blevins.

Kenneth Page added a 5-yard scoring run, and Rutledge ran in a two-point conversion to make up for a failed PAT on the first drive.

The Sandites switched quarterbacks to Easton Webb in the second quarter and the freshman scored on a 1-yard sneak and on a 29-yard strike to Rutledge, the latter coming after a fumble recovery by RJ Smittick.

After holding the Wildcats to 24 yards and no first downs in the first half, the Sandites gave up 278 yards in the second half.

A 25-yard pick-6 by Keagan Gilman was negated for roughing the passer. Then when that drive should have ended in a punt, the Wildcats got a first down on a roughing the kicker call and cashed in on a 34-yard strike from Tay Moore to Gavin Cunningham.

“If we don’t rough the passer it’s a pick-6 and now we’re handling the game,” Klinck said. “Instead they get that momentum and now we’ve got a ballgame. We’ve got to have that killer mentality.”

Moore and Cunningham connected for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, including a 40-yard score on the first play after recovering an onside kick early in the third.

“They just started spreading it out,” Klinck said. “We do a good job of stopping the run but we’ve got to come up with some ways to do better in the pass coverage.”

“We had the momentum. We come on a blitz, we’ve got a pick-6 opportunity, and you know we’re just undisciplined. So we’ve got to work on that, find a way to not make those dumb mistakes.”

The Sandites got their own extra possession after Dominic Ornelas recovered a muffed punt, and Webb scored on a 6-yard sneak.

Ornelas nearly had a 21-yard pick-6 to start the fourth quarter but it was called back for holding, though the Sandites kept possession.

Page added scores on a 1-yard plunge and a 50-yard break-away run, while the Wildcats were limited to a 32-yard field goal from Cayden Anderson in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback battle between Webb and Matheson is expected to be resolved as district action begins next week.

“We used this game to see who’s going to rise to the top,” Klinck said. “So we’ll evaluate it and then we’ll probably name a guy after this one.”

Webb ended the night 9-of-12 for 167 yards while Matheson was 6-of-8 for 104 yards.

“I think we’re both helping each other out,” said Webb, who played most of the game despite not starting.

“We both like each other. Marek’s a great guy. We both learn off each other. There’s some things he has that I don’t and there’s some things I have that he doesn’t. We both just feed off each other and learn from it.”

Brody Rutledge was the star of the night with 11 receptions for 216 yards.

“He’s a darn stud,” Klinck said. “He’s got great hands. Just a tough, competitive receiver. But what I’m going to tell him is he can’t fumble the football.”

“Brody, he’s a big guy,” added Webb. “He’s fast, he’s smart. He knows how to sit in the pockets. He knows where to go at certain times. He’s everywhere. He’s a really good wide receiver. He’s definitely one of my favorite targets.

Despite the tragedy of the day before, and the fact that the Sandites skipped their walkthrough on Thursday, Klinck didn’t blame the sloppiness of the game on his team being distracted.

“Our kids are pretty dang resilient. That’s tough for the kids to go through, but we’ve got tough kids,” he said.

Next week, the Sandites host No. 6 Muskogee (3-0) for Homecoming.