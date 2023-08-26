SAND SPRINGS – Sand Springs and Sapulpa combined for 118 points in the 97th and highest-scoring edition of the American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Sand Springs' 64-54 win featured enough storylines to fill a season.

The Class 6AII No. 6 Sandites prevailed despite Sapulpa's Colton Howard passing for 378 yards and seven touchdowns, including four caught by Kylen Edwards.

For Sand Springs, Kenneth Page rushed for 182 yards and two TDs, and Ali McCoy added 130 rushing yards and three TDs.

Whether it be the timely Sandite defensive plays of the first half, the offense coming alive in the second, or the Sapulpa Chieftain offense that came out strong and didn’t stop until late in the second half, this game lived up to the hype of one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

The intensity was in the air from the kickoff. After trailing for the majority of the game, Sand Springs was finally able to take a lead in the third quarter after trailing 40-28 at halftime and keep pace with a Chieftain offense that utilized an effective air attack.

Early in the game, Sand Springs could not get its offense going, mired in penalties, offensive errors, and a run game that initially struggled against the Chieftain defense. But the Sandites' defense and special teams would keep them in the game, with Caleb Goodman scoring first on a fumble recovery of a wild Sapulpa punt snap.

After two touchdowns from Howard to Edwards, Sand Springs' Alex Dudley immediately responded with a kickoff return for a touchdown to even the game at 14-14. Howard then added another scoring strike to Edwards to end the first quarter with a 21-14 lead.

With 35 seconds left in the first half, Howard's 4-yard TD run made it 40-28.

In the third quarter, it was the Sandite defense that began the scoring onslaught with a Hunter Wilson interception return on the first play of the half.

However, keeping in the pattern of this high scoring affair, Sapulpa answered back 30 seconds later with a 70-yard reception by David Richardson.

Page, who ruished for 205 yards and scored five TDs in last year's opener against Sapulpa, struggled Friday until singlehandedly marching his team up the field in the third quarter that ended with him in the end zone.

McCoy's TD run late in the third quarter gave the Sandites a 50-46 lead they would not relinquish.

The fourth quarter saw McCoy and Page continue running the ball and the clock, each notching a touchdown.

Sapulpa made one final effort at the end, scoring, and converting before a failed onside kick attempt.

The series' previous scoring record of 94 points was set in 2009 as Sand Springs beat Sapulpa 49-45.

Sand Springs now leads the rivalry with the total Highway 97 rivalry game record standing at 47-45-5.

Sand Springs will host Bixby next week while Sapulpa will host Tahlequah.

SAND SPRINGS 64, SAPULPA 54

Sand Springs;14;14;22;14;-;64

Sapulpa;21;19;6;8;-;54

SS: Goodman 19 fumble return (Puckett kick)

SA: Edwards 20 pass from Howard (Peper kick)

SA: Edwards pass from Howard (Peper kick)

SS: Dudley kickoff return (Puckett kick)

SA: Edwards 55 pass from Howard (Peper kick)

SA: Ledbetter pass from Howard (Peper kick)

SS: Goodman pass from Webb (Puckett kick)

SS: McCoy 8 run (Puckett kick)

SA: Edwards pass from Howard (kick failed)

SA: Howard 4 run (kick failed)

SS: Wilson interception (Puckett kick)

SA: Richardson 70 pass from Howard (pass failed)

SS: Page run (Arnold run)

SS: McCoy run (Puckett kick)

SS: McCoy 72 run (Puckett kick)

SS: Page 1 run (Puckett kick)

SA: Calvert 64 pass from Howard (Friday pass from Howard)