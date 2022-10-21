Sand Springs needs overtime to sink Bartlesville, 36-29

BARTLESVILLE — The sixth-ranked Sandites survived a scare Friday night at Custer Stadium and needed overtime to win 36-29 against No. 8 Bartlesville after squandering a 22-point lead during the Bruins’ Homecoming.

With ten seconds left in regulation, all the momentum was behind the Bartlesville Bruins and PJ Wallace.

The Bruins had out-gained the Sandites 250 yards to 100 in the second half and Wallace was sitting just over 200 yards rushing.

On a fourth-and-five from the Sand Springs’ 37-yard line, Wallace took his 27th handoff of the night and was hammered in the backfield by senior linebacker Drake Fain.

The momentum shifted back to Sand Springs.

“I knew they were gonna run it,” said Fain. “They had about five yards left and … I was just there for it. I just read it perfect.”

Fain had a big night all around, scoring touchdowns on both sides of the ball while recording a team-high seven tackles. He opened the game with a 20-yard pick six on the first play from scrimmage.

“My buddy Dom (Ornelas) actually tipped the ball and it just landed right in my hands,” said Fain. “I’m living right, I guess.”

Dallas Elifrits scooped the Sandites’ second takeaway late in the first quarter, and they cashed in on a one-yard bruiser from Kenneth Page to make it 12-0.

Sand Springs went for two on each of its first two touchdowns and failed to convert on either.

Bartlesville got on the board with a 98-yard kick return from Noah Darnell, but Sand Springs went right back to scoring.

After a quick three-and-out, Owen Floyd recovered a muffed punt and soon after Easton Webb connected with Fain for an eight-yard score.

Keagan Gilman stopped Kaden Brown a yard shy of moving the sticks on a fake punt and the Sandites went back to Page for their ensuing score — this time a two-yard plunge for a 26-7 halftime advantage.

Jonathan Daniels added to the lead with a 29-yard field goal to open the second half, but from there it was all Bruins.

81 yards in second-half penalties derailed the Sandites and fueled the Bruin fire as Nate Neal found Damien Niko for a 36-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Wallace broke off a 63-yard scoring run that put him over 1,000 yards on the season, then Neal added a four-yard toss to Eli Lino with 2:16 left to play to tie it up.

Sand Springs got the ball to start overtime and Page put the visitors back on top with a three-yard plunge.

Gilman put the game to bed, drilling Neal as he threw on fourth-and-nine to cement the win.

“We’re back to our old ways of stupid, personal foul penalties,” said head coach Bobby Klinck.

“That’s been a point of emphasis for what we’ve done. But to get lucky enough for it not to cost us a win, especially in district, and to have a chance to have a home playoff game, that’s huge that it didn’t cost us.”

The game marked the first overtime outing for the Sandites since a 2018 loss at Shawnee.

“It’s always fun,” said Klinck. “To have that type of second half and a lot of chips stacked against us, and for us to step up right there says a lot about our team. I’m very proud of them.”

Webb finished the night 21-of-32 passing for 175 yards, with Brody Rutledge hauling in 9 catches for 100 yards. Page added 55 yards on 24 carries.

Bartlesville will return to action Friday at No. 4 Muskogee (8-0, 5-0) while the Sandites will travel to No. 5 Booker T. Washington (4-4, 3-2).

SAND SPRINGS 36, BARTLESVILLE 29

Sand Springs;12;14;3;0;7–;36.

Bartlesville;7;0;8;14;0–;29.

SS — Fain 20 interception return (pass failed)

SS — Page 1 run (run failed)

BAR — Darnell 98 kick return (Gordan-Bernstein kick)

SS — Fain 8 pass from Webb (Daniels kick)

SS — Page 2 run (Daniels kick)

SS - FG, Daniels 29

BAR — Niko 36 pass from Neal (Niko pass from Neal)

BAR — Wallace 63 run (Gordan-Bernstein kick)

BAR — Lino 4 pass from Neal (Gordan-Bernstein kick)

SS — Page 3 run (Daniels kick)

Team Statistics

First Downs: CPHS 18, BHS 14. Rushes-Yards: CPHS 41-107, BAR 31-195. Com-Att-Int: CPHS 21-33-0, BHS 12-28-1. Passing Yards: CPHS 175, BHS 173. Total Yards: CPHS 282, BHS 368. Fumbles-Lost: CPHS 1-0, BHS 4-2. Penalty Yards: CPHS 126, BHS 40. Punts-AVG: CPHS 7-36.9, BHS 1-16. Records: CPHS 5-3 (3-2), BHS 3-5, 2-3).