Sand Springs headed west again in football playoffs

Sand Springs is headed to the Class 6A Division II football semifinals for the first time in five years and the Sandites will head west for the second straight week in the playoffs.

Ty Pennington's 2-yard run with 2:49 left gave the Sandites a 21-17 win at District 6AII-1 champion Del City on Friday, one of the biggest upsets in first-round action.

The No. 6 Sandites move on to play No. 7 Edmond Deer Creek in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High School. Deer Creek eliminated No. 2 Choctaw 36-29.

Pairings for the large-class semifinals were announced Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. All four are set for 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 1 Bixby will play No. 5 Stillwater in the other Division II semifinal at Langston University.

No. 1 Jenks faces No. 8 Mustang at Putnam City and No. 2 Union takes on No. 3 Broken Arrow at Owasso in the 6A Division I semifinals.

Broken Arrow rallied from a pair of 12-point deficits in the fourth quarter to nip Owasso 41-40 in first-round action, avenging a loss to the same team from eight weeks ago.