Sand Springs finds a way, pulls out playoff victory over Putnam City, 31-21

SAND SPRINGS — After watching a 21-7 first-quarter lead slip away, Sand Springs needed fourth-quarter heroics to stave off an upset in the first round of the 6A-II playoffs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

A pair of fourth-down stands, a pair of fumble recoveries, and the senior leadership provided by Brody Rutledge and Drake Fain led No. 6 Sand Springs (7-4) to a 31-21 victory over No. 10 Putnam City (4-7) in the Sandites’ fifth nail-biter win of the season.

“That’s kind of the identity of our team,” said third-year coach Bobby Klinck, whose teams have won a playoff game every year since his arrival.

“We have opportunities to really finish it up and break out, and sometimes we don’t get that done. I think that just speaks to a little bit of our inexperience. But credit to our kids and our coaches of just finding ways to win.”

“That’s kind of been our MO this year. We found ways to win. It’s a lot better to find ways to win than to find ways to lose.”

Keagan Gilman found a way to win when he made a fourth-and-goal stop to open the fourth quarter.

Rutledge found a way to win when he broke off a 70-yard run two plays later to set up an eventual 26-yard go-ahead field goal from Jonathan Daniels.

And Fain found a way to win when he forced a fumble with 1:41 to play, which Charles Gaylord recovered.

The Sandites held the Pirates to negative yardage in the fourth quarter, but were out-gained 294 yards to 100 over the middle two stanzas and all the momentum was on Putnam City’s side.

“I’m 40 going on 50 right now with this team,” Klinck said. “I’d like to get some easier wins.”

“It’s Oklahoma high school football. There’s great coaches everywhere, great players. You’ve got to come correct every week, especially in the playoffs.”

Sand Springs got off on the right foot as Kenneth Page broke off an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, but the Pirates responded with a 10-play, 62-yard march and tied it up on a 1-yard sneak from Jud Keefer.

Easton Webb threw a 4-yard fourth-down strike to Rutledge to reclaim the lead, and the two connected again from six yards out to open the second quarter.

Then the Pirates came surging back with a 42-yard touchdown throw from Keefer to Shawn Hill in the second quarter, and opened the second half with another score.

Putnam City found success with a wildcat package for Taje McCoy, who marched his team downfield and scored on a 9-yard run. He added a two-point conversion to make up for a PAT that was blocked by Gaylord in the second quarter.

McCoy continued to move the ball well throughout the third quarter, setting up his team at the 3-yard line before a third-down hike was fumbled and Gilman came up big to stop the fourth-down attempt.

The Sandites used their own wildcat option with Rutledge, who had 10 carries for 107 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

“I’m just proud that we got a win,” Klinck said. “That Putnam City team has gotten so much better and kind of found out their identity and who they were, so they did a really good job.”

The Sandites will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to No. 2 Choctaw (9-1), which received a bye this week.

SAND SPRINGS 31, PUTNAM CITY 21

Putnam City;7;6;8;0;--;21

Sand Springs;14;7;0;10;--;31

First Quarter

SS - Page 80 run (Daniels kick), 11:40

PC - Keefer 1 run (Cervantes kick), 8:19

SS - Rutledge 4 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), 3:35

Second Quarter

SS - Rutledge 6 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), 8:57

PC - Hill 42 pass from Keefer (Kick blocked), 4:54

Third Quarter

PC - McCoy 9 run (McCoy run), 8:27

Fourth Quarter

SS - Daniels 26 field goal, 8:21

SS - Rutledge 10 run (Daniels kick), 3:57

Team Statistics

First Downs: SS 14, PC 21. Rushes-Yards: SS 35-258, PC 48-138. Comp-Att-Int: SS 11-19-0, PC 15-25-0. Passing Yards: SS 152, PC 212. Total Yards: SS 410, PC 350. Fumbles-Lost: SS 1-1, PC 6-3. Penalty Yards: SS 95, PC 84. Punts-AVG: SS 2-37.5, PC 2-24.5. Records: SS 7-4, PC 4-7.