Sand Springs coasts to 83-0 victory over U.S. Grant

SAND SPRINGS — The first meeting between Class 6AII No. 6 Sand Springs and U.S. Grant wasn’t pretty.

The Sandites (6-4, 4-3) took a 48-0 lead in the first quarter on only eight offensive plays before coasting to a school-record 83-0 win — despite a running clock that didn’t stop for first downs, touchdowns or anything else after the first quarter.

“I’ve been a part of some blowout losses before,” said Sand Springs head coach Bobby Klinck. “The way those kids carry themselves, it says a lot about the coaching staff and the type of people over there.”

Grant (0-10, 0-7) has been outscored 621 to 14 this season and arrived with only 19 players to a Senior Night affair that was moved forward a day due to impending inclement weather.

“It’s a big deal that they’re playing,” Klinck said. “High school football is more than just wins and losses.”

Every effort was made not to run up the score, as the Sandites went through four quarterbacks and five running backs while running only 26 offensive plays and three passes; 25 different defenders registered tackles.

“A lot of people got to play, so that’s really good for our program,” Klinck said. “Hopefully we carry some of this momentum going into the first round (of the playoffs).”

One player in particular got the crowd excited, as the entire student section was chanting “We want Chase” throughout the night. Chase Whittington, an undersized but popular defensive lineman, entered the game to thunderous applause in the fourth quarter.

In honor of Senior Night, Brody Rutledge got the start at quarterback and scored on the first play from scrimmage with a forward pitch to Jabe Schlehuber, who took it 80 yards.

Charles Gaylord recovered the ensuing kick and Kenneth Page scored on a 36-yard run on the next play. Kyle Morrall recovered the next kick and Page added an 8-yard touchdown run to go up 21-0 before the Generals ever took an offensive snap.

After a turnover on downs, Ali McCoy scored on an 8-yard run, then Gatlin Gunn returned a punt 25 yards to go up 35-0.

Jacob Blevins scored on a 45-yard run and McCoy added a 65-yard touchdown to end the first quarter 48-0.

Blaine Phillips scored on a 42-yard run in the second quarter and Marek Matheson stiff-armed his way into the end zone on a 23-yard keeper to take a 62-0 lead into halftime.

Hudson Sheppard scored the record-breaking touchdown from 3 yards out to top the Sandites’ previous best win of 67-0 against Collinsville in 1938.

Riley Kohlmeyer recovered his second fumble of the night to open the fourth quarter and Emory Smittick cashed in soon after from 14 yards out. The final touchdown came on a 7-yard keeper by Jace Arnold.

“We came out and did what we were supposed to do, so that’s a definite positive,” Klinck said. “It’ll be good that we got this game done on Thursday, so now we can start working ahead and planning for the next game.”

The Sandites finished the regular season with their third consecutive winning record, while handing the Generals their 13th consecutive loss.

The win secured a fourth-place finish in district action and Sand Springs will host Putnam City (4-6) in the first round of the 6A-II playoffs next Friday. The Sandites are 2-0 all-time against the Pirates.

SAND SPRINGS 83, U.S. GRANT 0

Sand Springs;48;14;7;14;–;83

Grant;0;0;0;0;–;0

First Quarter

SS - Schlehuber 80 pass from Rutledge (Daniels kick), 11:43

SS - Page 36 run (Daniels kick), 11:30

SS - Page 8 run (Daniels kick), 10:48

SS - McCoy 8 run (Daniels kick), 8:26

SS - Gunn 25 punt return (Daniels kick), 7:08

SS - Blevins 45 run (Daniels kick), 5:37

SS - McCoy 65 run (kick failed), 2:19

Second Quarter

CPHS - Phillips 42 run (Daniels kick), 6:54

CPHS - Matheson 23 run (Daniels kick), 0:05

Third Quarter

CPHS - Sheppard 3 run (Pucket kick), 1:12

Fourth Quarter

CPHS - Smittick 14 run (Pucket kick), 9:05

CPHS - Arnold 7 run (Pucket kick), 5:45

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: SS 7, Grant 3. Rushes-Yards: SS 23-331, Grant 22-31. Comp-Att-Int: SS 3-3-0, Grant 2-7-0. Passing Yards: SS 107, Grant 10. Total Yards: SS 438, Grant 41. Fumbles-Lost: SS 1-1, Grant 7-6. Penalty Yards: SS 60, Grant 18. Punts-AVG: SS 0-0, Grant 4-30. Records: SS 6-4 (4-3), Grant 0-10 (0-7).