Ryder Goodwin, Charles Ware lead Bristow past Mannford

MANNFORD — Bristow quarterback Ryder Goodwin set the tone early in Friday night's game against Mannford.

After Goodwin opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run, he pounded his chest in celebration.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a run that long,” Goodwin said. “But I knew it when I saw my (offensive linemen) laying some really good blocks, I could see an open path. When I saw that big gap, I was thinking to myself, ‘oh I gotta go,’, and I did.”

Goodwin and his teammates were never caught as Bristow rolled to a 56-28 victory over Mannford.

Goodwin, one of the area's best kickers, also had a 39-yard field goal. Darien Dansby scored on 2-point conversion runs after Bristow's first two TDs and his 23-yard touchdown run followed by Goodwin's extra-point kick made it 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Another standout for Bristow was Charles Ware, who scored three TDs -- two on kickoff returns and another on a 52-yard run.

Bristow (1-2) was in desperate need of a win after a blowout loss to rival Cushing in its season opener, followed by an overtime home loss to Chandler.

“It means a lot to our players,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “It’s a non-district game. We wanted to be ready to go. Week 1, there were some positives, but to get blown out like that is just bad. Week 2, we improved a lot, even though we didn’t come out with a win. But we needed a win tonight. It’s big for our team, our players. To do it in the fashion that we did is good for us, and it’s exciting, especially in a rivalry game.”

According to Jones, a win in a rivalry game — particularly one with a traveling trophy — is one of the most special moments in high school football.

“I’m happy for our guys,” Jones said. “They got to experience the winning side of a traveling trophy.”

“Now it’s time to focus on next week.”

Bristow hosts Inola in a 3A-4 district opener next Friday while Mannford (1-2) will visit Anadarko in a 3A-1 opener.

BRISTOW 56, MANNFORD 28

Bristow;23;19;7;7;—;56

Mannford:8;13;0,7;—;28

BR — Goodwin 50 run (Dansby run)

BR — Alexander 35 pass from Montgomery (Dansby run)

MAN — Rodriguez 31 run (J. Moore run)

BR — Dansby 23 run (Goodwin kick)

MAN — Ardrey 44 pass from M. Moore (conversion failed)

BR — Ware 80 kickoff return (Dansby run)

MAN — J. Moore 2 run (Ardrey kick)

BR — Ware 77 kickoff return (Dansby run)

BR — FG, Goodwin 39

BR — Ware 52 run (Goodwin kick)

BR — Montgomery 16 run (Goodwin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs— BR 15, MAN 16; Rushes-Yards— BR 28-362, MAN 36-221; Comp-Att-Int— BR 4-6-0, MAN 10-22-0; Passing Yards— BR 59, MAN 127; Fumbles-Lost— BR 3-2, MAN 0-0; Penalties-Yards— BR 7-58, MAN 6-50; Total Yards— BR 421, MAN 348; Punts-Avg— 0-0, MAN 6–26.4.